Lt. Gen. Patrick Frank assumes command of U.S. Army Central

Lt. Gen. Patrick Frank assumed command of U.S. Army Central from the outgoing commander, Lt. Gen. Ronald Clark, during a change of command ceremony today at Patton Hall. Lt. Gen. Frank previously served as the chief of staff for U.S. Central Command in Tampa, Fl.



The ceremony, officiated by the USCENTCOM commander, Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla, brought together senior leaders from across the U.S. Army, elected officials, and many distinguished visitors.



"Lt. Gen Pat Frank comes to us from CENTCOM where he has served as our chief of staff. (Gen.) Omar Bradley once called Patton everyone's 'break glass.' That was (Lt. Gen.) Pat Frank in Tampa," said Gen. Kurilla. "There is no question that Pat Frank is the right leader, with the right temperament, and the right experiences to lead USARCENT into the future."



USARCENT consists of more than 600 Soldiers and civilians, as well as approximately 15,000 Soldiers serving in several locations throughout the USCENTCOM region. Lt. Gen. Frank’s previous commands include the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, deputy commanding general of 1st Infantry Division, and the 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, deployed to Afghanistan.



"In 1991, in Operation Desert Storm, I served with ARCENT as a 3rd Infantry Division bradley platoon leader. It's an honor to return to the ranks of this historic formation that has been engaged in combat for the last 20 years," said Lt. Gen. Frank. "It is the greatest privilege to serve along side you at ARCENT.



"Lt. Gen. Clark assumed command of USARCENT in August 2021. Under his leadership, the organization was the backbone for USCENTCOM and the partner of choice for regional cooperation.



"There is no stronger human emotion than the feeling to belong. To a team, to a group, to a family, the ARCENT family," said Lt. Gen. Clark. "So thank you for your service, for volunteering to serve in your army during a time of conflict, and to defend the homeland, forward."



USARCENT is focused on defending the homeland forward, deterring Iran, competing with Russia and China, supporting our partners, addressing humanitarian crises, and winning against violent extremist organizations across the region.

