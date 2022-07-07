MARMC Lead Contract Specialist Overcomes Adversity

NORFOLK, Va. - Linh Finn is a mother, a Navy veteran, and the Lead Contract Specialist for the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC). Finn started her MARMC career five years after leaving the military, in the Training Branch (C1140), where she handled the mandatory training for all the personnel in the command. “That’s where I met my first work family,” said Finn. “They guided me and helped me become who I am today.”



Finn loved her work family, but she wanted more from her career. Becoming a supervisor was one of her career goals but she needed a degree to make it happen. Finn shifted her efforts to her education all while balancing a full-time job and managing a household of five. It was difficult, but she successfully earned her degree in 2016; however, things were getting ready to take a turn for the worse.



“Immediately after obtaining my college degree, I was hospitalized for an unknown illness, later diagnosed as Steven Johnson’s and eventually lupus. I had lost my ability to think clearly with a delay in thought process,” said Finn.



Stevens-Johnson syndrome is a skin condition most commonly triggered by medication. The disease causes skin tissue to die (necrosis) and detach, affecting different parts of the body. With her health and her children’s best interest in mind, she moved to Massachusetts to receive help from her family.



After recovery, she was determined to get her life back on track. In 2017, she returned to MARMC as a contractor in a Training Specialist position. With her degree in hand, Finn worked her way into a civil service position in the Contracts Department.



“From Small Boats to the Multiple Award Contract, Multi Order (MAC-MO) Combatants Branch to the MAC-MO Amphibious Branch where I earned my lead position, I knew my career was about to change,” said Finn. “The mission of delivering ships on-time was turning into reality. Now my job was to make sure we fix the ships, keep it contractual, minimize cost, and deliver on-time!”



As the Lead Contract Specialist, Finn works every day to make sure that her team is on their A-game and helps her team whenever and however she can. When asked about her career path, Finn said, “I can’t tell you that it was easy because it was not. I can tell you that all the hard work that I’ve dedicated throughout the years has finally paid off and that I won’t stop here. There will always be room for improvement!”



MARMC provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States and provides support to the fifth and sixth Fleet Area of Responsibilities.

