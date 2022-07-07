Addition of Five New Degrees for Entry into the 32E Career Field

As a part of the overall Department of the Air Force diversity and inclusion program, the 32E D&I team conducted a review of undergraduate degrees prescribed for service as a CE officer (32E). The team compared current degree plans accepted into the Career Field with comparable engineering degrees and construction management degrees. The comparison focused on the college’s accreditation processes, credit hours in math and science, and application of knowledge to the CE officer core competencies contained in the Career Field Education and Training Plan (CFETP). Finally, they analyzed data from a 2019 American Society for Engineering Education study, which conducted a three-year nationwide analysis of demographic diversity for students graduating with an engineering bachelor’s degree. This study found that there are more minorities graduating with engineering degrees in Aeronautical, Biomedical, Chemical, and Petroleum Engineering, as well as Construction Management. However, these degrees were not accepted in the 32E career field without a waiver. The team concluded that with the strong continuing education program in place at The Civil Engineer School at AFIT, officers with these degrees could thrive in the CE community.



In March 2021, Brigadier General Kale approved accredited Aeronautical, Biomedical, Chemical, Petroleum Engineering, and Construction Management degrees as additions to the Air Force Officer Classification Directory (AFOCD). These additions allow more cognitive diversity while maintaining the professional focus of the CE community. This effort is now codified in the AFOCD, published in October 2021, and allows for up to 20% of CE officer accessions to come from these new degree programs. We will be seeing officers in the expanded degree programs enter as Total Force 32Es starting this summer and fall.



The 31 October 2021 update to the AFOCD is available on MyPers at the link here: https://mypers.af.mil/app/answers/detail/a_id/7759/kw/afocd/p/9

If officers are interested in joining the 32E D&I efforts, please contact Colonel Joel Sloan (joel.sloan@afacademy.af.edu).



Authors: Col Shamekia Toliver, Col Peter Feng, Capt Amela Sanders, Capt Josh Chambers-Mills

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2022 Date Posted: 07.07.2022 11:33 Story ID: 424506 Location: US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Addition of Five New Degrees for Entry into the 32E Career Field, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.