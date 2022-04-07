Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Installation, holiday season mourns loss of beloved employee

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2022

    Story by Alexandra Shea 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    The Fort Jackson community and the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation mourn the loss of of one of their most beloved employees, John Keegan.

    Keegan recently retired from his role as the director of marketing and business and community development after 25 years at Fort Jackson.

    While the title may sound impressive, Keegan’s most famous role on the installation was portraying Santa Claus alongside DFMWR marketing director Theresa O’Hagan who portrayed Mrs. Claus.

    The duo has played the seasonal roles for years making Keegan one of Fort Jackson’s most beloved employees.

    Keegan passed away at his home Sunday, July 3. He is survived by his wife and Army veteran Debra Keegan and their children.

    “He will be missed this holiday season,” said Veran Hill, Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office community relations assistant.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Posted: 07.07.2022
