Lightning squelches Marne Independence Day concert, fireworks light up night sky at Hunter

Courtesy Photo | Dru Hill, one of the Marne Independence Day Concert headliners, performs for a crowd of nearly 3,000 people on Donovan Field, July 1 on Fort Stewart. The band performed approximately three songs before having to vacate the stage due to a weather call requiring concertgoers to clear the field and shelter in vehicles due to lightning and heavy rain. (U.S. Army Photo by Kiara Reid/Fort Stewart DFMWR)

Independence Day celebrations with an Army flavor abounded across the Coastal Empire July 1-4, with events on Fort Stewart, Hunter Army Airfield, and Savannah’s River Street.



More than 3,000 people braved the forecasted rain and storms July 1 on Fort Stewart to attend the Marne Independence Day concert. It was the first time the 4th of July celebration was to occur in two years since the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Meeting after meeting. Numbers after numbers, calculating out what was the risk? What was the reward? What was possible? And we finally gave our leadership team enough confidence to say, ‘You know what? The MWR team, our emergency services team. We can do this let’s make it happen,’” said Tyler Gierber, Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation deputy director.



When the Donovan Field venue opened at 5:30 p.m., hundreds of people rushed forward to claim the best spots at the front of the stage. Show opener D.J. Black Rhino began playing music soon after to warm up the crowd for headliners Dru Hill and Trace Adkins.



Sgt. James Motz from the 3rd Infantry Division Band took the stage to begin the formal part of the concert, singing the Star Spangled Banner. The 3rd ID commander, Maj. Gen. Charles Costanza, followed the national anthem and welcomed all who gathered to the concert. Costanza shared what Independence Day meant to him. He also had four Soldiers share what Fourth of July meant to them, as well.



“Number one, freedom,” Costanza said. “We talk about freedom, and when I look down at this crowd, you give us that. Our Soldiers, our DA civilians, our contractors, and our spouses. You give us this day every year.”



The four Soldiers echoed the sentiments of the senior commander. Costanza also reminded the crowd to remember the 3,800 Fort Stewart Soldiers deployed around the world and to remember them on the holiday.



Dru Hill took the stage after the commanding general’s welcome and entertained the crowd with roughly three songs. Event personnel then made a weather call to clear the field and shelter in vehicles due to the worsening conditions—lightening and heavy rain.



Ultimately, the rest of the concert and the fireworks were cancelled. Several hundred people had already elected to go home once the call to shelter was made.



At Hunter Army Airfield’s July 2 event, the 3rd ID band held a full concert followed by fireworks that lit up the night sky. Hunter garrison commander Lt. Col. Stephen Boltan was delighted by the crowd turnout.



“It’s fantastic to see all our Hunter teammates here tonight as well as our leadership from Fort Stewart but also all the families and friends of Hunter Army Airfield that came out to join us tonight to celebrate our nation’s birthday,” Bolton said.



Approximately 700 people celebrated Independence Day at Hunter.



The 3rd ID Band took the stage for a second time during a performance on Savannah’s River Street, July 4 for the city’s Independence Day event. The performance gave Families and the Savannah community a chance to celebrate Fourth of July together with Dogface Soldiers of the 3rd ID band.