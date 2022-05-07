THC, CBD products continue to cause problem for Soldiers, children

Concentrated tetrahydrocannabinols and cannabidiol, commonly referred to as Delta 8 and 9 THC and CBD, continues to cause problem for Soldiers and their children as more supplements and edible products enter the commercial markets leading Soldiers to “pop hot” on urinalysis testing and accidental ingestion by children.



According to David Bennett, Fort Jackson Army Substance Abuse Program coordinator, the FDA does not regulate CBD or Hemp products. Many manufactures fail to disclose that their products may contain illegal or potentially hazardous substances to include synthetic cannabinoids.



“The result of this mislabeling could lead to a Soldier unintentionally purchasing products containing CBD oil, CBD, Delta 8 THC or other synthetic cannabinoids without being aware that their health and career could be on the line,” Bennett said in a recent public health release.



Not only could these substances be hiding in products such as supplements, energy drinks, vape products and topically applied ointments, but it can also be found in CBD edibles that are attractive to children.



According to Sarah Perry, Fort Jackson Resident Agency, in recent months the Fort Jackson community has seen an increase in children accidently ingested THC and CBD products.



“In each incident the children consumed candy-like products in either candy bar or gummy form,” Perry said in a recent Army Criminal Investigation Division community alert. “The edible products are typically candy flavored gummies covered in sugar, which makes them appealing to children.”



“While these products are available at stores throughout the state, THC (Delta 8 and Delta 9), remain a Schedule I drug in the State of South Carolina (SC Law 44-53-190) as well as on the DEA's Controlled Substance list,” she continued.



The consequences for Soldiers who are caught using these products can range from Article 15 proceedings to a dishonorable discharge from the military. The consequences for parents whose children accidently ingest these products are just as severe.



“Parents of children who accidentally ingest a THC or CBD product could face criminal charges from the Uniformed Code of Military Justice, as well as federal and state law. Additional charges include child neglect, endangerment and abuse charges,” read the CID release.



Examples of products that are prohibited include products that are injected, inhaled, or otherwise introduced into the human body; food products, topical lotions and oils; soaps and shampoos; and other cosmetic products that are applied directly to the skin.



For those or units who would like to get additional information regarding CBD, Hemp and Delta 8 THC or would like to arrange training for your unit or directorate regarding substance abuse prevention, contact the Fort Jackson Army Substance Abuse Program prevention coordinator, David Bennett, at 751-7949 or by email at david.l.bennett.civ@mail.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.05.2022 Date Posted: 07.07.2022 09:02 Story ID: 424489 Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, THC, CBD products continue to cause problem for Soldiers, children, by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.