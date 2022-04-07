Volunteers needed for upcoming Vacation Bible School program

The Religious Support Office is in need of volunteers to help run their summer Vacation Bible School program from August 8 to 12 at the Main Post Chapel.



“The goal this year is 100 kids,” said Betty Haywood, Protestant religious education coordinator for the Religious Support Office. “We have several opportunities for volunteers such as storytellers, arts and crafts and decorations.”



Haywood said other available positions include missions, snacks, music, photographer, audio and visual tech, and prayer team.



“The times are from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Main Post Chapel,” she said. “I would also plan to have a volunteer workshop from July 25 to 29 to get everyone together in their groups and plan things.”



Haywood said no hours for the volunteer workshop has been set, she said the meeting times will depend on what works best for the volunteers.



She also explained that volunteers will need to undergo a local background check and fingerprinted in accordance with South Carolina Department of Social Services regulations.



“The sooner I know who wants to volunteer the better,” Haywood said. “That way they can complete the packet and can track their volunteer hours through Army Community Services.”



Haywood said volunteers can be teenagers 18 and older or adults and hours can be used for an achievement ribbon such as the Military Outstanding Volunteer Ribbon, college applications, community service hours or those who enjoy sharing their time.



Haywood said volunteer registration sheets are available at all chapel services. Volunteers and parents that are interested in registering their children for the program may contact her through e-mail at Betty.a.haygood.ctr@army.mil.



“This year’s theme is Discovery on Adventure Island,” Haywood said. “Children from preschool to 6th grade are welcome to attend. So, the more volunteers, the better. (Volunteers) will help make the program more successful and fun.”

