U.S. 2nd Fleet holds Undersea Warfare Symposium

U.S. 2nd Fleet hosted Theater Undersea Warfare Symposium at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, July 6, 2022.



The purpose of the Symposium is to provide clear commander’s intent, synchronize operational perspectives and expectations, and establish requirements for command and control in order to present a ready and credible force in response to adversary operations in Atlantic maritime avenues of approach.



Vice Adm. Daniel Dwyer, commander U.S. 2nd Fleet, opened the symposium with a discussion of the battle space in the Atlantic Ocean, both above and below the water.



“We are seeing a reemergence of persistent, proximate threats in the Atlantic and this is a critical challenge to our Nation’s homeland defense mission,” said Dwyer. “We must remember that the Atlantic is no longer a sanctuary but a potential attack vector by competitors whose capabilities continue to improve. Our adversary’s capability and capacity to hold North America at-risk is greater now than at any other point in our histories and it is incumbent that we focus on maritime homeland defense in every aspect of our future planning.”



He discussed that while the United States recognizes the right of nations to exercise freedom of navigation around the world, the U.S. Navy and in particular 2nd Fleet, must remain vigilant for competitor actions which may be unpredictable and complex.



Dwyer continued by stating that one area where the U.S. is particularly strong is in the partnerships they hold with NATO Allies and partners.

“What will always set us apart and maintain our advantage is our ability to collaborate and interoperate with the militaries of our Allies and partners. Simply put, we are better together. Our robust network is an advantage that our adversaries cannot match and we grow stronger with every opportunity we have to work together.”



All participants were highly encouraged to engage with each other, sharing ideas, communicating and developing best practices for undersea warfare, for the current environment and into the future.



U.S. 2nd Fleet, reestablished in 2018 in response to the changing global security environment, develops and employs maritime forces ready to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

For more information, please visit www.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/usnavy, or www.twitter.com/usnavy.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2022 Date Posted: 07.07.2022 08:42 Story ID: 424486 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. 2nd Fleet holds Undersea Warfare Symposium, by PO1 Ryan Seelbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.