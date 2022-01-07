Key leadership witness multinational armies working together, Exercise African Lion ‘22

Photo By Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur | Key leadership from the U.S. states joined partner nations on June 30, 2022 in Morocco...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur | Key leadership from the U.S. states joined partner nations on June 30, 2022 in Morocco to see the capabilities of multinational armies working together simultaneously in a combined arms live-fire mission. During the exercise, Marines called in air strikes simultaneously as Idaho's 1st Battalion of the 148th Field Artillery Regiment fired the M795 high explosive rounds from the M109A6 howitzers as ground support with Oregon, Utah and Wisconsin Army National Guards, a Marine Corps Reserve unit based in California and active-duty Soldiers from Fort Hood, Texas, with preparatory and destructive fires and obscuration using M825 white smoke rounds. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur) see less | View Image Page

As Exercise African Lion '22, a multinational training exercise, came to an end, key leadership from the Idaho National Guard and several other U.S. states joined partner nations on June 30 in Morocco to see the capabilities of multinational armies working together simultaneously in a combined arms live-fire mission.



"African Lion is not only a unique and adventurous training opportunity for our Soldiers, but also serves as a strategic demonstration of our commitment to partner nations for the regional stability of northern Africa," said Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, adjutant general of Idaho. "Building and maintaining multinational partnerships is key to global security and stability."



Idaho Army National Guard Soldiers with the 1st Battalion of the 148th Field Artillery Regiment and their counterparts from California, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin trained with the Royal Moroccan Army for African Lion '22 for the greater part of June.



During the exercise, Marines called in air strikes simultaneously as Idaho's 1st Battalion of the 148th Field Artillery Regiment fired the M795 high explosive rounds from the M109A6 howitzers as ground support with Oregon, Utah and Wisconsin Army National Guards, a Marine Corps Reserve unit based in California and active-duty Soldiers from Fort Hood, Texas, with preparatory and destructive fires and obscuration using M825 white smoke rounds.



About 80 members of Idaho’s battalion from the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team left the United States June 18 for the two-week exercise.



“One goal of the National Defense Strategy is to have good international relations and partnerships,” said Maj. Ryan Batt, operations officer for the 1-148th FAR. “Building multinational relationships, increasing their tactical proficiency and understanding how to work together reduces deployment requirements for our military and our international partners, and helps provide global security.”



African Lion is a multinational, combined joint exercise conducted in Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia. Almost 4,000 U.S. service members and more than 4,000 troops from Brazil, Canada, Ghana, Morocco, NATO, Netherlands, Senegal, Tunisia and the United Kingdom are participating in U.S. AFRICOM’s largest annual exercise.



The Idaho National Guard is prepared to return to African Lion in the future and to continue its international partnerships abroad with allied countries.



“Global security and the National Defense Strategy is important not only to us in Idaho but as a whole nation and should be important globally,” said Batt. “This relationship has always been there, and we want to keep it strong moving forward.”