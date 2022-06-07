Eighth Army supports Scouts during annual merit badge event

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, Eighth Army, supported the second annual Asia West District Tiger Merit Badge University, Boy Scouts of America event June 27 to July 1.



Tiger MBU is open to any registered Scouts BSA (Boy Scouts of America) boys or girls ages 11-17 in the Asia West District. Tiger MBU is a vital part of the Scouts BSA program, and the Asia West District is the largest district in the Far East Council, consisting of 42 units in Korea, China, Hong Kong, Nepal, Taiwan and Mongolia.



The five-day event saw Troops from Daegu, Seoul, Osan and Camp Humphreys, all have the chance to explore nature, increase their interests and enhance their leadership skills.



The 102 Scouts who participated had the opportunity to earn at least three of seventeen merit badges throughout the week to include: fire safety, marksmanship, photography, knot-tying or first aid, to name a few.



Also, out of the four programs offered, Shooting Sports, Aquatics, Ecology and Outdoor Skills, Scouts chose three of nine blocks of instructions to include: sharpshooter, lifesaving, astronaut or firefighter, to name a few.



Soldiers and leaders from HSC were also crucial to Tiger MBU by supplying, and setting up, tents for training, teaching multiple classes such as, welding, automotives and first aid and supplied a robust array of logistical support services.



Tiger MBU Camp Direct and District Chairman, Maj. Brandon Wilkins, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, has been involved with BSA for eight years.



Throughout his eight years' experience, Wilkins feels increasingly more privileged with each passing year.



“It’s rewarding seeing Scouts get frustrated, but then visually see their reactions when they finally figure something out,” Wilkins said.



Scouts BSA helps prepare and develop young adults for the future, and Wilkins revels in how well they adapt.



“I’ve seen some of these Scouts for the past three years,” Wilkins said. “It’s great to see someone who couldn’t make a fire, now teaching others to accomplish the same thing. Someone who couldn’t pull the bow string back last year, but they are now hitting the target.”



In order to increase their preparedness skills, Scouts and leaders had the choice to participate in the day camp, or also set-up camping areas during their week of training.



“Camping is great because we are able to focus on Scouting,” Wilkins said. “It gives them the opportunity to dedicate their time on their badge skills.”



Osan fire chief and Troop 86 Scout Master, Max Wheeler, explained the importance of teaching young adults these valuable skills early.



“A lot of stuff, adults don’t even realize because they were never taught at this age,” Wheeler said. “If we can teach them now, we can help them for the future.”



Near the end of the week, the Scouts faced adversity when inclement weather flooded their camping area.



Although some Scouts were forced to evacuate, Chris Berry, Scout Master for Troop 81-B from Daegu, and his Scouts were part of the group who stayed.



“We lost a few tents,” Berry explained. “But the Scouts dug trenches and sandbagged the site. We readjusted the camp after the flooding and were able to weather the storm.”



Through the inclement weather and learning curves, the Scouts, volunteers and leaders accomplished what they set out to do.



“You all faced challenges,” Wilkins said. “In the end, you had fun, learned and earned merit badges. You all should be very proud.”

