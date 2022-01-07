NAS Corpus Christi holds change of command ceremony

Command of Naval Air Station Corpus Christi changed hands July 1, when Capt. Christopher Jason turned over the helm to Capt. Ty Jurica, during a change of command ceremony at the air station. Jason also

closed out a 25-year career during the event.



Rear Adm. Darryl Walker, Commander, Combined Joint Task Force CYBER, Tenth Fleet, was the presiding official.

Jurica is a native of Houston and reports to Naval Air Station Corpus Christi from the staff of the Chief of Naval Operations.

“My roots are in Texas and Texas is home,” Jurica said. “To command the best naval air station, in my home state, is terrific!

“I plan to continue the great relationships and partnerships with the local communities, as well as supporting the aviation training activities and tenant commands of this installation.”



Jurica enlisted in the United States Navy in August 1989 and completed Recruit Training Command in San Diego, CA. Upon boot camp graduation, he completed Aviation Structural Mechanic (AMS) “A” school in Millington, TN followed by Naval Aircrew Candidate School in Pensacola, FL, where he went on and completed over 10 years of service as an Aircraft Structural Mechanic and Naval Aircrewman in the MH-53E.



From 1994 to 1996 he attended Troy State University during his off-duty hours, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice. In 1999, he applied for and was accepted to Officer Candidate School (OCS) in

Pensacola, FL, earning his commission in November 1999. Following OCS, he completed his primary and advanced flight training at NAS Corpus Christi and NAS Whiting Field, FL, earning his Naval Aviator wings in August 2001.

Following flight school, he completed his initial pilot training in the MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter at Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 12 in 2002 receiving follow-on sea duty orders to Helicopter Mine

Countermeasures (HM) 15 at NAS Corpus Christi.



Jurica’s sea duty assignments include six tours with Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 15 based out of NAS Alameda, CA, NAS Corpus Christi, TX and NAS Norfolk, VA. He also completed a tour on the staff of Commander US Naval Forces Central Command/Commander Fifth Fleet in Bahrain. He has deployed multiple times onboard USS Inchon in support of EURO-97, EURO-99 and the Kosovo Air and Defense Campaigns in 1999. He also deployed onboard USS Cleveland for Operation Enduring Freedom in 2003 and has completed a multitude of shore-based forward-deployments to the Middle East in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004, 2008 and 2009, Operation New Dawn in 2011 and 2012, NATO Operation Ocean Shield in 2014 and 2016 and his last deployment concluding with Operation Inherent Resolve in 2017 and 2018.

Jurica’s shore duty assignments include Helicopter Training Squadron (HT) 8, Milton, FL; Commander Mine Warfare Command, Corpus Christi; United States Air Force War College, Maxwell AL; Joint Force Command North,

Brunssum, Netherlands, and most recently on the Chief of Naval Operations staff in the Pentagon from 2019-2022.



He was selected for aviation command in 2016 and had the privilege to command the Navy’s largest operational helicopter squadron (HM-15) from 2018-2019. Under his leadership, HM-15 executed unprecedented levels of

operational success and maintained peak readiness levels. The squadron safely executed over 4,700 mishap-free flight hours, was awarded the coveted Navy Battle “E” twice, the CNO Safety Award twice, Retention Excellence Award twice.



Jurica has flown over 3,500 flight hours in the MH-53E earning qualifications as a Helicopter Aircraft Commander, Airborne Mine Countermeasures Mission Commander, NATOPS Instructor Pilot, Instrument Check Pilot and AMCM Instructor Pilot. He has a Master’s Degree in National Security Policy and Strategic Planning and has attained his Joint Qualified Officer designation.



His personal awards include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medals, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, Good Conduct Medals, Overseas Service ribbons and numerous campaign and unit awards.



Jason is closing out his 25-year Navy career and retiring to Satellite Beach, Florida. He took the helm of Naval Air Station Corpus Christi in 2019. During his tenure, he faced unprecedented challenges including maintaining uninterrupted operations during the Coronavirus and Winter Storm Uri; and successfully responding the May 2020 terrorist attack and other unauthorized attempts, ensuring no loss of life to base personnel. His advocacy and innovative fiscal approach resulted in $2.6 million in state grants for the base infrastructure and the historic signing of Navy Region Southeast’s first Intergovernmental Support Agreement to lower water utilities repair costs. Jason’s leadership culminated in NAS Corpus Christi receiving the 2022 Installation Excellence Award.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2022 Date Posted: 07.06.2022 19:34 Story ID: 424465 Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAS Corpus Christi holds change of command ceremony, by Fifi Kieschnick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.