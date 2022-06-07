Chief of Navy Reserve and Joint Staff South Vice Director Keynote at NATO National Reserve Forces Committee Meeting in Seoul

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, JULY 5, 2022 – Vice Adm. John B. Mustin, Chief of Navy Reserve (CNR) and Commander, Navy Reserve Force (CNRF) and Rear Adm. Richard Rodriguez, U.S. Navy Reserve Vice Director for Joint Force Development (J7), Joint Staff South and U.S. Military Representative to NATO’s National Reserve Forces Committee (NRFC) presented a keynote address at the Committee’s Summer Plenary meeting on July 5, 2022, in Seoul. The 90-minute presentation covered “Preparations to Implement Practical Mobilization during Wartime.”



Mustin recently released the Navy Reserve Fighting Instructions 2022, an update to the action plan by the same name he released in 2020, accelerating the modernization of the U.S. Navy Reserve to provide the strategic depth the Navy, Marine Corps and joint forces require in an era of strategic competition. The action plan centers around four lines of effort: Design, Train, Mobilize and Develop the Force.



He updated the meeting participants on the accomplishments of these efforts, the unique capabilities resident in the U.S. Navy Reserve Force, and areas of focused investment such as maritime operations centers, space, cyber warfare, unmanned systems, surge maintenance, afloat support, and maritime air operations.

Key to the topic of the presentation, Mustin also talked about the transformative process instituted under the Mobilize the Force line of effort called “Adaptive Mobilization.”



Over the last 20 years, the Navy Reserve mobilized about 3,000 Reserve Sailors a year through Expeditionary Combat Readiness Centers – a capability that met the requirements for the Global War on Terror. Today’s security environment may necessitate mobilizing the entire Selected Reserve Force of nearly 50,000 Sailors in 30 days. The distributed network of mobilization sites established nationwide achieves this goal.



Rear Adm. Rodriguez also led a U.S. delegation from the Allies and Partners Force Development division from Joint Forces South to Seoul for a series of Key Leader Engagements (KLE) to further enhance the enduring U.S. and Korean partnership.



“Key Leader Engagements and bi-lateral dialogue are a critical part of our National Defense Strategy,” Rodriguez said. “As a strategic ally in the region, our discussions with Korean military leaders will focus on strategic security cooperation, and increasing regional stability, prosperity, and development while advancing mutual interest and equities.



“While each nation maintains individual goals, trusted relationships built during bi-lateral engagements are key to mutual achievements,” Rodriquez continued. “One in-country visit generates far more results than all the virtual meetings conducted over the last two years. Our Allies and Partners Force Development Divisions initiatives to ensure continued, interoperable and seamless operations together to meet the objectives in the National Military Strategies are more important than ever given current global events.”



