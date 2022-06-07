NIMBLE TITAN – Campaign Design Conference

Delegates from 23 countries and three organizations gathered in Colorado Springs May 16-20 for the Nimble Titan 24 Campaign Design Conference. The conference determined the focus areas, event structure, schedule, and hosts for the two-year campaign that will explore policy issues related to integrated air and missile defense.



The Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense executed the conference under U.S. Strategic Command, as their missile defense arm. The in-person week-long event included conferences and working groups that helped lay the groundwork for the rest of the campaign. More than 120 new and seasoned participants, making up the largest gathering to ever attend a Campaign Design Conference, divided into groups to tackle these objectives.



“The CDC sets the foundation for all campaign activity, fixes responsibilities and leadership roles for the multinational Nimble Titan team, allows the design, analysis and reporting team to develop a campaign analysis plan, and helps the wargame control group to begin development of scenarios,” said Dr. Marxen Kyriss, U.S. Strategic Command J511 Defense Policy Chief.



Nimble Titan has expanded in purpose, scope, and size since it was launched in the 1990s. “Nimble Titan is typically a two year missile defense campaign of experimentation series in an IAMD environment set in a notional scenario 10 years in the future. It is the premier forum for developing experimental policy and military options among allies and partners to build regional and global deterrent and defensive effects across the missile defense enterprise primarily at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Defense, and strategic military command level,” Kyriss said.



Senior leader guidance, taken from last November’s Nimble Titan 20 Senior Leader Event, recommended that the Nimble Titan 24 campaign explore the nexus of space and missile defense as well as demonstrate an understanding of the concept of “integrated” deterrence. Integrated deterrence examines how the whole of government can prevent or react to adversarial malevolent action, rather than relying solely on military might.

“We want to delve into objectives that are of value to international partners,” said Col. Todd Schmidt, Nimble Titan director. “We will continue to refine the objectives but the most important aspect is how we use these to create a campaign framework. National delegations came with a clear message that Nimble Titan is a relevant and important initiative, and provides a good opportunity to seek and discuss policy solutions to current and future situations.”

As potential adversaries increase their offensive and defensive air and missile capabilities, allies and partners must work together to strategize a cohesive response. Nimble Titan utilizes a notional scenario to enable partners to experiment with strategic policy and strengthen international partnerships. Incorporating issues of shared concern during the conference sets the stage for a campaign that will significantly help understanding IAMD trends in a regional and global context. “We should use Nimble Titan as an opportunity to find policy solutions to operational challenges,” said Schmidt.

