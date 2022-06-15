New Program for Non-Competitive Internal Opportunities

The Total Force Directorate is pleased to announce that DCMA’s new Internal Non-Competitive Reassignment Program is going live 20 June 2022. This new program is an internal method for management to solicit current permanent DCMA employees who are interested in, and eligible for, non-competitive reassignments, voluntary changes to lower grade/broadband, and/or re-promotion opportunities.



All Agency organizations can now announce internal non-competitive reassignment opportunities at all grade/pay band levels, excluding Senior Leadership Team (SLT) and Contingency Response Force (CRF) positions. This is a completely new program for DCMA, and is not related to previous Voluntary Registration Site or Expression of Interest (EOI) processes.



Keep an eye out for “Total Force Recruitment Messengers,” coming soon to your inbox, if you are interested in making an internal move.



Visit the Total Force Field Support Center site, here, for details on the new program and a listing of all FSC Business Partners (login required).



As always, your servicing FSC Business Partners stand ready to answer any questions you may have regarding the above process.

