New Strategic Plan drives DCMA 'year of action'

The Defense Contract Management Agency’s director Army Lt. Gen. David Bassett announced the agency’s new Strategic Plan today, consisting of four lines of effort the organization will follow in the coming years. The plan is the next step in what Bassett calls “a year of action,” which began with a new vision statement for the combat support agency.



Headquartered on Fort Lee, Virginia, DCMA provides contract administration services for the Defense Department, other federal organizations and international partners. Around 11,000 employees, mostly civilians, work at offices and contractor facilities around the world, divided among multiple regional and specialized commands and directorates. Together, the agency manages 225,000 contracts with a total value in excess of $3.5 trillion, at 15,000 contractor locations worldwide. Every business day, DCMA receives nearly 1,000 new contracts and authorizes nearly $900 million in payments to contractors.



DCMA Strategic Plan 2022-2026 Lines of Effort



Line of Effort 1: Improve warfighter capabilities by influencing timely delivery of quality and affordable products



Line of Effort 2: Expand DoD Contract Administration capabilities to allow for flexibility and enhanced acquisition decision making



Line of Effort 3: Drive enhanced value and affordability thru modern, adaptive and responsive cost and pricing capabilities



Line of Effort 4: Innovate the Agency's approaches to how and where we work to better adapt to the workplace of the future.

Date Taken: 06.09.2022 Date Posted: 07.06.2022