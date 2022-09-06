Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Strategic Plan drives DCMA 'year of action'

    New Strategic Plan drives DCMA 'year of action'

    Photo By Chief Petty Officer Stephen Hickok | The Defense Contract Management Agency’s director Army Lt. Gen. David Bassett...... read more read more

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Courtesy Story

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    The Defense Contract Management Agency’s director Army Lt. Gen. David Bassett announced the agency’s new Strategic Plan today, consisting of four lines of effort the organization will follow in the coming years. The plan is the next step in what Bassett calls “a year of action,” which began with a new vision statement for the combat support agency.

    Headquartered on Fort Lee, Virginia, DCMA provides contract administration services for the Defense Department, other federal organizations and international partners. Around 11,000 employees, mostly civilians, work at offices and contractor facilities around the world, divided among multiple regional and specialized commands and directorates. Together, the agency manages 225,000 contracts with a total value in excess of $3.5 trillion, at 15,000 contractor locations worldwide. Every business day, DCMA receives nearly 1,000 new contracts and authorizes nearly $900 million in payments to contractors.

    DCMA Strategic Plan 2022-2026 Lines of Effort

    Line of Effort 1: Improve warfighter capabilities by influencing timely delivery of quality and affordable products

    Line of Effort 2: Expand DoD Contract Administration capabilities to allow for flexibility and enhanced acquisition decision making

    Line of Effort 3: Drive enhanced value and affordability thru modern, adaptive and responsive cost and pricing capabilities

    Line of Effort 4: Innovate the Agency's approaches to how and where we work to better adapt to the workplace of the future.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 07.06.2022 15:08
    Story ID: 424446
    Location: FORT LEE, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Strategic Plan drives DCMA 'year of action', must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    New Strategic Plan drives DCMA 'year of action'

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    DoD
    Contracting
    DCMA
    Agency News

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT