31st ADA welcomes Schrock, bids farewell to Gillett

FORT SILL, Okla. (July 7, 2022) — During a change of command ceremony at the Old Post Quadrangle on Fort Sill, the 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade welcomed a new commander and bid a fond farewell to the old.



During the ceremony, Col. Judson Gillett, outgoing commander, relinquished command of the Archer Brigade to Col. Ryan L. Schrock, incoming commander.



Gillett, who took command of the brigade in 2020, talked of his time as both a battery and battalion commander in the same brigade he would later command.



“I want to thank the Soldiers, NCOs and leaders of the brigade representing us out on the field,” said Gillett. “My time this great brigade has come to an end. It is bittersweet knowing that I will no longer have an opportunity to serve in this tremendous organization. But I'm extremely proud of what this brigade has accomplished over the last few years.”



Brig. Gen. David Stewart, commanding general, 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command, traveled from Fort Bliss, Texas to oversee the ceremony.



During his speech, Stewart praised the Lawton/Fort Sill community and highlighted the service of both incoming and outgoing commanders and their leadership.



“Col. Gillett and Colonel Ryan Schrock are two leaders who have attained the highest marks in our Army,” said Stewart. “Both have distinguished careers. Both have earned the respect from those who they lead and serve with. Both are experts, Soldiers, officers and air defenders and both have loving, dedicated and committed families in their corner every day.”



Gillett, who will move on to assume duties at the Pentagon, applauded Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper, commanding general, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill for his and Command Sgt. Major Stephen Burnley’s “culture of values” his former brigade benefited from. He went on to thank friends, family and the Lawton community as a whole.



“It is now time to close one chapter of the Archer brigade and start another,” said Gillett. “[Schrock], it has been great getting to know you and I appreciate the smooth and seamless transition. I know you and [Mrs. Schrock] will take the brigade to the next level.”



Schrock, who returns to Fort Sill after serving at the Pentagon as Alternate Deputy Director for Operations with the Joint Chiefs of Staff, thanked his predecessor before turning his attention to his new command.



“First to the Soldiers of the 31st ADA Brigade — It's clear you represent the very best of us all,” Schrock said. “The unique blend of capabilities you field in defense of our nation is remarkable. You remain globally responsive, well led, disciplined and many of you stand ready right now to deploy again. I'm thrilled to join this team to represent you and put in work on your behalf.”

