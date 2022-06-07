MWR’s Staycation kicks off at Yuma Proving Ground

Photo By Ana Henderson | From July 5 through July 15, Yuma Proving Ground residents can expect activities...... read more read more Photo By Ana Henderson | From July 5 through July 15, Yuma Proving Ground residents can expect activities overload. The first event kicked off Tuesday July 5 with a BBQ and open house hosted by the Desert Oasis Housing Office. More than a dozen people showed to enjoy the hamburgers and hotdogs fresh off the grill. see less | View Image Page

The summer is sizzling, the kids are out of school and the community is craving activities to keep them busy. That’s where the idea for the Family Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Staycation came about.



From July 5 through July 15, Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) residents can expect activities overload.



The first event kicked off Tuesday July 5 with a BBQ and open house hosted by the Desert Oasis Housing Office. More than a dozen people showed to enjoy the hamburgers and hotdogs fresh off the grill.

Later that evening Army Community Services hosted trivia night at Coyote Lanes.



These are just two of the 15 activities planned by MWR. Classes include pizza making, salsa dancing, youth and adult MMA, ukulele lessons and aquatics aerobics. The YPG Chapel and Fire Department will each host an open house.



The point is to expose the community to the services MWR offers and for everyone to have a good time.



“It’s hard going home especially during the summer months with the plane ticket prices,” remarked Black, “We are trying to give the community something to do during that time,” explained FMWR Marketing Coordinator Maiko Black.



A full list of classes and the registration form can be found at YPG’s MWR Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/yumamwr or on the Digital Garrison App. All events and classes are free to attend.



To sign-up, fill out the registration form and email it to, yuma.armymwr.marketing@gmail.com or stop by Bldg. 300, second floor.