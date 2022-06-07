NAVSUP supports BALTOPS22 at STRIKFORNATO HQ

Courtesy Photo | The front entrance Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO Base in Lisbon, Portugal....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The front entrance Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO Base in Lisbon, Portugal. BALTOPS22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen the combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

Exercise Baltic Operations 2022 (BALTOPS22) was the premier the Baltic Region maritime-focused exercise conducted annually with U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa in the lead and Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO (STRIKFORNATO) responsible for its execution. This shared responsibility provides unique training opportunities that strengthen the combined maritime response capabilities that are critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea.



During BALTOPS22, conducted June 6-17, 2022, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella (NAVSUP FLCSI) personnel provided their collective transportation and customs clearance management, logistics planning and government contracting expertise to support some of the ships participating in this premier, maritime-focused exercise.



The command and control center responsible for planning and executing the exercise was located at STRIKFORNATO’s rapidly deployable joint headquarters in Oeiras, Portugal from which it plans, commands, and controls NATO maritime operations throughout the Euro-Atlantic region.



During the exercise, NAVSUP FLCSI’s Lt. j.g. Adam Thomas was tasked with supporting STRIKFORNATO headquarters’ Assistant Chief of Staff (ACOS) J4 (Logistics) Division. The ACOS J4 is responsible for developing, maintaining and providing a clear and concise theater-wide logistics picture to the Multi-National Maritime Force Commander. The ACOS J4 contributed to the success of the exercise by developing a maritime logistics support network that provided various logistics requirements to ships participating in BALTOPS22.



Below are Thomas’ responses to our questions about his experience.



Describe your duties and responsibilities while assigned to ACOS J4 during BALTOPS 22?

While assigned to ACOS J4, my responsibilities were to learn the processes and procedures of the STRIKFORNATO J4 team in order to improve how STRIKFORNATO and NAVSUP FLCSI does business in the area of operations. As the sole maritime logistics planner with an understanding of the NAVSUP FLCSI capabilities I was able to bring a unique perspective to the J4 team from anything from fuel to casualty reporting.



Had NAVSUP FLCSI sent a representative during previous BALTOP exercises?

This year’s BALTOPS exercise was the first time our command sent a representative, reinforcing an established relationship with NAVSUP FLCSI’s logistics-focused partners, like NATO..Sending me to STRIKFORNATO during BALTOPS 22 provided a seat at the table to foster a closer NAVSUP FLCSI/NATO relationship. Presence matters.



Why were you sent to represent NAVSUP FLCSI?

There is tremendous talent within both the NAVSUP FLCSI and NATO organizations, and the fact that we possess common objectives made this collaboration during BALTOPS 22 an ideal opportunity to further develop our capabilities.



I was the ideal candidate for this assignment for several reasons. As a subject matter expert on the maritime logistics capabilities that NAVSUP FLCSI possesses, I amfamiliar with NAVSUP FLCSI key operationally strategic initiatives, especially those that relate to Europe’s High North. Earlier in my career, I served as a ship supply officer with experience operating in Sixth Fleet including multinational exercises. Lastly, I possess the necessary desire to learn the NATO structure and language, as well as pioneer the relationship between STIKFORNATO and NAVSUP FLCSI.



What are the desired results of your efforts supporting BALTOPS 22 at ACOS J4, STRIKFORNATO HQ?

Now that BALTOPS22 has concluded, I hope I’ve contributed to a productive, long-term relationship between STRIKFORNATO and NAVSUP FLCSI, one that both of our organizations can leverage to tackle common challenges that arise in support of warfighters.



Describe your role at NAVSUP FLCSI Site Rota?

Prior to supporting BALTOPS22 I was serving as the Logistics Support Officer in the Fleet Support Division at NAVSUP FLCSI Site Rota. In this role I worked with the key players throughout the AOR to ensure the success of port visits, material routing and replenishments at sea ensuring Fleet readiness.



Site Rota is one of NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella’s five logistics sites positioned across Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central. Site Rota provides supply chain management, bulk and aviation fueling capability, material handling equipment, contracting, hazardous material management, household goods and vehicle processing and postal operations to fleet, installation and other service components throughout the area of operations.



FLCSI is one of NAVSUP’s eight globally-positioned commands that provides for the full range of solutions for logistics, business and support services to the U.S. Naval, Joint, NATO and Allied Forces across 14 enduring and forward operating sites; forward contingency and cooperative security locations in 13 countries in Europe and Africa.