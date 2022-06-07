233rd Space Group supports National Guard director of space operations at 37th Space Symposium

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Dane Wetterer (left) and Tech. Sgt. Guy Winn, Colorado Air...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Dane Wetterer (left) and Tech. Sgt. Guy Winn, Colorado Air National Guard, 233rd Space Group, Greeley Air National Guard Station, Greeley, Colorado, operate a command center which includes a video teleconference and presentation systems at the 37th Space Symposium Colorado Springs, Colorado, April 4, 2022. Wetterer and Winn developed a virtual venue that was key to promoting senior leader awareness and providing fluid coordination during the event for several senior leaders representing multiple ANG states and some Army National Guard guests. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chasity Lollis) see less | View Image Page

Members of the Colorado Air National Guard’s 233rd Space Group, Greeley Air National Guard Station, Greeley, completed Operation IT4YT or Information Technology Support for the Director of Space Operations, National Guard Bureau, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Gregory T. White, at the 37th Space Symposium, Colorado Springs, Colorado, April 4, 2022.

Coordinated by Space Communications Squadron Director of Operations U.S. Air Force Maj. Lucas Stephens, the 233rd's responsibilities included the utilization of personnel and resources to set up communications and presentation systems, assisting White and the NGB space operations breakout prior to the symposium.

A two-person team comprised of U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Dane Wetterer, network systems operations technician, and Tech. Sgt. Guy Winn, systems operations technician, set up the event for the symposium breakout. The operators used their expertise to support all tasks regarding information technology, including audio and video capabilities, conference attendance security, and coordinating and running a video teleconference for Vice Chief of Space Operations, U.S. Space Force Gen. David D. Thompson.

Wetterer and Winn are part of the Network Control Center within the SCS at GANGS. They developed a virtual venue that was key to promoting senior leader awareness. Their expertise as information technology specialists provided fluid coordination during the event for several senior leaders representing multiple ANG states and some Army National Guard guests.

“We provided all things IT for the event,” Wetterer said. “We were able to apply an entire audio-visual suite, integrated with Non-Secure Internet Protocol Router streaming services in order to provide mass participation nationwide. This included providing two-way communication and visuals to those in attendance and those networking in from their home station.”

Wetterer went on to describe how the experience was brand-new for the team: “Personally, it was fun to be able to control a switching and audio visual room and learn on a capability we have never had hands-on before, all in order to deliver the best experience to the participants. IT went off without a hitch.”

According to spacesymposium.org, “Space Symposium has brought together space leaders from around the world to discuss, address and plan for the future of space since the inaugural event in 1984. It’s become widely known as the premier U.S. space policy and program forum and as the ‘must attend’ opportunity for information on and interaction among all sectors of space.”