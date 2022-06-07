155th ARW participates in Justified Accord 22 with Rwanda Defence Force

LINCOLN AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. - Airmen from the 155th Air Refueling Wing’s medical group participated in Justified Accord 2022, a joint medical engineer mission with the Rwanda Defence Force on March 2-22, 2022, at Gako Military Academy, Rwanda.



This State Partnership exchange between Nebraska and Rwanda helped build readiness for the U.S. Joint Force, prepare regional partners for UN and support of C-VEO/Counter Terrorism and Crisis Response.



Throughout the visit, the 155th ARW’s medical group set up a level two hospital and accepted a patient that was transfered from Kenya through the air.



“The level two hospital can see up to 40 outpatients a day and maintain 10 to 20 inpatients,” said Maj. Angela Ling, 155th ARW nurse practitioner. “This exercise was very important because it played into multiple nations in Africa and helped everyone practice important skills.”



Justified Accord was not only important for the scenarios practiced, but also for the building of a relationship between Nebraska and Rwanda. Ling said this was the first medical trip to Rwanda because Covid had impacted prior traveling opportunities.



Master Sgt. Jaclyn Carlisle, 155th ARW emergency medicine technician, talked about how the overall experience was and being able to build upon a working relationship with the RDF.



“It was a great time overall and it was good to see new aspects of the field I had not seen yet,” Carlisle said. “It was the first time I saw a level two hospital get set up, we learned from each other and we were able to do classroom work with the RDF as well.”



Beyond the classroom is where Carlisle was able to see the RDF enact some of their capabilities and skills along with the classroom lessons she taught them.



“It was really impressive watching them because they practiced how you play in real world,” Carlisle said. “It makes future interactions and opportunities all the better to work with them.”



Having the opportunity to work with and see how the RDF operates helps Ling plan for her future trip back to Rwanda this August.



“When I go back in August I will be learning how to run a medical readiness exercise and what all goes into it. This trip gave me a better feel of what I’ll be going back to,” Ling said. “The State Partnership Program is so unique for the National Guard to be able and engage in these international relationships. I’m passionate about the program and think anyway we can add to it is important.”

