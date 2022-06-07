U.S. Airmen partner with Bahraini Air Force in first-of-its kind C-130 event

BAHRAIN— (Ninth Air Force) Air Forces Central recently partnered with the Royal Bahraini Air Force for a C-130J Hercules subject matter expert exchange focused on forging relationships needed to provide the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility with trained and ready forces, June 14-16.

386th Air Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airmen and 41st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron aircrews participated in the event with RBAF counterparts where they exchanged best practices for operating and maintaining the C-130J.

“Our goal of the exchange was to identify where the RBAF was in regard to their expansions to their C-130J program,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Tyler Hoff, 386th AEAMS officer-in-charge.



The overall goal of the SME exchange was to enhance crew knowledge, modify training plans, improve operational awareness, and exchange expertise with a USCENTCOM partner nation.



“We provided [RBAF members] with general information, training plans, and the identification of challenges they could overcome,” said Staff Sergeant Jesse Silvis, 386th AEAMS crew chief. “For example, we provided them with a career field education and training plan to help identify the core task someone in a specific career field needs to know to progress through their training.”



During the exchange, open dialogue was maintained to allow for a two-way crossflow of information between RBAF and USAF maintenance crew chiefs who discussed C-130 tactics, techniques and procedures, establishing supply chains, system management, aircraft upkeep, and metric tracking and planning.





The exchange also incorporated more efficient and effective training methods to create new maintainers and keep current ones skilled and up-to-date on the newest information needed for proper maintenance operations.



“The exchange was discussion based; we opened it up around the room to topics that we brought up and learned how the RBAF operated,” said Hoff. “[We] provided some insights on how the U.S. Air Force operates and gave them some recommendations and surface level information that they could potentially do to see immediate change within their current program.”



During the event, U.S. Air Force airmen also received a facility tour to observe maintenance operations with current resources available to better understand what changes could be made to improve RBAF capabilities.



Likewise, aircrews on both sides analyzed aeronautical operations and responsibilities and discussed what exactly being a part of a crew and allied nation truly entails to build strong relationships.





“After talking with the Bahrainis, I think [the most important] take away was that cooperation between our countries is doable,” said Capt. Ryan Christopherson, 41st EAS C-130J pilot. “Now how do we get there is the process.”



Both nations interacting with their counterparts, gave new insight and perspective on various subjects such as crew status, the importance of crew coordination, the tools for unit safety, as well crew limits, and the importance of level upgrades to achieve maximum crew readiness.



“We were trying to set up [familiarization] training for the Bahrainis,” said Christopherson. “But it seemed to change into the RBAF looking to get involved in more C-130 operations to work with and better assist the allies in the Gulf region.”



This was the first exchange of its kind between the U.S. and Bahrain, as well as, the first time aircrew and maintenance teams had the opportunity to work so closely together and help guide each other. The two-day exchange played an integral role in the future development of growing both air forces’ capabilities to provide security in the U.S. Central Command AOR.



“I didn’t know what to expect going into it, but it was a great experience for me,” said Christopherson. “During our time there, [I learned] there are some goals we both have in mind and similar understandings.”



This opportunity was the first step for AFCNET aviators to create a standard of integration with the RBAF and increase cooperation.



“Building more ownership for those who live in the region is nice because we have their back and we want to see them succeed in everything that they do and help contribute more to the mission,” said Christopherson.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2022 Date Posted: 07.06.2022 08:59 Story ID: 424410 Location: BH Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Airmen partner with Bahraini Air Force in first-of-its kind C-130 event, by SrA David Phaff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.