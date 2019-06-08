Recognizing and reporting suspicious activity at USAG Bavaria

Editor's Note: This article was originally published August 2019 by USAG Bavaria Public Affairs.



____________



GRAFENWOEHR, Germany — One of the most important roles you have as a member of our community is to report suspicious activity or behavior.



The two easiest ways to report suspicious activity or behavior:



1. Use the Army’s iSalute suspicious activity report. Submit a report online at https://www.inscom.army.mil/isalute.

2. Call the MPs. From Grafenwoehr and Vilseck, dial DSN 476-3398/3397, CIV 09662-83-3398/3397. From Hohenfels, dial DSN 466-2812/2713, CIV 09472-83-2812/2713. From Garmisch, dial DSN 440-3801/3827, CIV 08821-750-3801/3827.



How do you determine what is suspicious activity or behavior? A suspicious activity or behavior is when a person’s conduct or action does not fit the normal day-to-day activity or behavior of our neighborhood. It’s an occurrence that is out of place and should not be happening in our neighborhood.



Remember, if you observe something unusual or think something looks ‘wrong’, report it. Don’t hesitate. You will not get in trouble with the police and you’ll be doing a service to your community.



CONSIDER THE FOLLOWING ACTIVITIES AND BEHAVIOR AS SUSPICIOUS:



- A person or vehicle stays in the same place for an unusual length of time.





- A parked car with the engine running — regardless of a person inside or not.





- A person behaves strangely or exhibits unusual movements, looks out of place or is wandering aimlessly.





- A person concealing an object or carrying a weapon or suspicious bag.





- A person looking into cars, moving from car to car and/or trying to open door handles.





- A person looking into windows of homes or forcibly entering a car or home.





- A person running from a home for no apparent reason, especially at night.





- A person conducting business out of his or her vehicle.





- A vehicle drives around your block frequently, slowing down and speeding up.





- A vehicle without lights on, arriving or leaving at night.





- A person you don’t know offering candy or gifts to children.





- A person leaving a neighbor’s house who isn’t the neighbor or someone you recognize or uniformed.





- A person who is asking questions about security forces, security measures or sensitive information.





- A person who is drawing pictures or taking notes in an are not normally of interest to a tourist.





- A briefcase, backpack, suitcase or package left unattended.





- Chemical smells or fumes that worry on you.





Many activities or behaviors can be considered suspicious. And there could be reasonable explanations for some suspicious activities or behaviors. But by thinking things through, being observant and using common sense, you will be able to make a good judgment about whether an activity or behavior is suspicious. Your role as a concerned citizen is to report whatever you think is wrong or suspicious.



Other stories on Antiterrorism Awareness:



- Antiterrorism: What is it and what are your resources?

- Understanding who needs to take Level I Antiterrorism Awareness Training

- What is an insider threat and how do I identify one?

- How to stay safe

- Stay vigilant, stay safe

- Safety, security key to social media use

- How to maximize privacy settings on your Facebook profile

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2019 Date Posted: 07.06.2022 09:14 Story ID: 424402 Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recognizing and reporting suspicious activity at USAG Bavaria, by USAG Bavaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.