How to stay safe

Editor's Note: This article was originally published August 2016 by USAG Bavaria Public Affairs.



Courtesy of Capt. Chris Bradley, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, and Capt. Theresa Christie, Headquarters and Headquarters Company Commander



It is important to know that the Bavaria military community and every level of command in Europe closely and regularly monitor the security situation for Soldiers and families across Europe.



In addition, U.S. Army Europe maintains several key tools to inform our communities of travel warnings, suspected threats and actions to take in the event of an incident.



For those with access to the site, visit the U.S. Army Europe “Travel Safe” page at www.intelshare.intelink.gov. This is updated with the latest travel alerts, warnings and restrictions. It also provides links to other travel safety websites and resources. Connect to their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/StaySafeAntiterrorism and their quickly updated Twitter page at www.twitter.com/staysafeeurope.



While all Soldiers are required to enroll in AtHoc, family members are also highly encouraged to enroll. AtHoc is a mass-warning notification system that makes it easier for service members, civilian and contractor employees, and family members across Europe to receive emergency warnings and notifications specific to their garrison. To register, visit www.bavaria.army.mil/AtHoc.



Don’t forget about iReport at www.eur.army.mil/iReport. iReport is a theater-wide reporting system for Soldiers, civilians, contractors and family members in Europe. Use it to report suspicious behavior. This tool is useful in any situation that does not involve an imminent threat or crime in progress. For these cases, immediately contact the military police or host-nation law enforcement. iReport is available online, and even offers a free mobile application from the Apple store, Google play or Microsoft store.



Like the U.S. Army Europe Antiterrorism and Force Protection on Facebook for information on potential incidents, up-to-date guidance and general tips on keeping you and your family safe.



Finally, it’s important to remember to stay vigilant. By using the resources listed above, we can all do our part to ensure the safety of the Soldiers and families.



Date Taken: 08.01.2016