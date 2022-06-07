Welcome to the July issue of the Fort Bragg Paraglide – Commander Spotlight: Col. John Wilcox

Courtesy Photo | The official command photo for Col. John Wilcox, the Fort Bragg garrison commander....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The official command photo for Col. John Wilcox, the Fort Bragg garrison commander. (U.S. Army photo by Joseph Tansey, photographer) see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, NC – Col. John Wilcox, a familiar face in the Fort Bragg community, assumed the position of Fort Bragg Garrison Commander during a traditional ceremony at the Main Post Flagpole on June 24. As he took to the podium for his remarks, Wilcox said, “It is an honor to take command of this incredible group of soldiers and civilians,” adding, “I am excited to serve here and pour back into a community that has given my family so much.”



So, you may be wondering – who is this new commander? He is a leader and communicator whose path has led him to faraway places and back to Fort Bragg. Wilcox is a 1999 graduate of The Virginia Military Institute, where he earned his commission in the Military Police Corps. He deployed as an advisor to an Iraqi mechanized police unit, where he became interested in working with foreign partners and governments. When Wilcox returned from Iraq, he was champing at the bit to become part of the airborne and special operations community. And in 2007, he volunteered to join Special Operations Civil Affairs, a decision that opened up an entirely new level of experiences and opportunities.



Wilcox’s Civil Affairs career took off. He deployed three times, once to Afghanistan and twice to the Philippines, in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.



Throughout his career, he served in many different leadership roles. In 2017, he assumed command of 3rd Battalion, 1st Special Warfare Training Group, responsible for all Special Operations and conventional Civil Affairs training. Wilcox deployed to Afghanistan as part of NATO Special Operations Component Command-Afghanistan as the Director of the Afghan Local Police Special Operations Advisory Cell. In this position, he was responsible for shutting down the $60 million program of approximately 30,000 Afghan Guardians across the entire country.



His other assignments within Civil Affairs include Chief of Plans with the 95th CA Brigade (A)(SO), Civil Affairs Advisor USFOR-A, and Assistant Chief of Staff G9, 2nd Infantry Division.



His most recent assignment was G5 for U.S. Army Special Operations Command in 2021. During his tenure at USASOC, Wilcox helped develop the emerging USASOC strategy for 2040 and ran the force optimization OPT, which set the course for the USASOC enterprise over the next 10-15 years.



Wilcox holds master’s degrees from the Naval Postgraduate School and the Army War College.



Wilcox has had quite an expansive career at Fort Bragg, which has allowed him to gain knowledge and understanding of the day-to-day operations of the installation, the events, and the unique programs offered. For more than 15 years, Wilcox has called Fort Bragg home – after all, it tends to grow on you.



Excited to be part of the Garrison family – Wilcox will bring fresh perspectives and ideas that will help continue to push Fort Bragg forward.



Welcome to the Garrison team, Col. Wilcox!



(Story by Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs)