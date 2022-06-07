Pa. adjutant general meets with president of SPP partner Lithuania

Photo By Staff Sgt. Timi Jones | Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda visits the First Troop Philadelphia City Calvary...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Timi Jones | Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda visits the First Troop Philadelphia City Calvary Armory on July 2, 2022 in Philadelphia. President Nauseda met with Maj. Gen. Mark J. Schindler, the Adjutant General of Pennsylvania, and leaders of the Pennsylvania Departments of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) and Community and Economic Development (DCED) to discuss economic opportunities and their 29-year state partnership program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Timi Jones) see less | View Image Page

PHILADELPHIA – Pennsylvania’s adjutant general met with the president of Lithuania during a visit here July 2.



Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler met with President Gitanas Nauseda at the First Troop, Philadelphia City Cavalry armory during Nauseda’s visit to Philadelphia.



The Pennsylvania National Guard and Lithuania have been partnered through the National Guard's State Partnership Program since 1993.



“We are grateful for the opportunity to meet with President Nauseda to discuss our accomplishments and continued partnership,” Schindler said.

“During our 29-year relationship, we have built a special bond comprised of reciprocal trust, respect, and gratitude. I look forward to the future and the opportunities for further growth as we continue to support one another.”



Nauseda said in a Tweet that he appreciates the great cooperation between the Lithuanian army and the Pennsylvania National Guard.



"Transatlantic cooperation is important for the security of Lithuania and the whole of Europe," Nauseda Tweeted.



Schindler and Nauseda were joined for the meeting by officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.



In addition to discussing the success of the Pennsylvania National Guard’s 29-year partnership with Lithuania, the contingent also talked about economic cooperation.



The economic impact between Lithuania and Pennsylvania is a vital component of the SPP, said David Briel, deputy secretary of DCED’s Office of International Business Development.



“The State Partnership Program is an important factor to the security of both Lithuania and Pennsylvania,” Briel said. “Its impact goes far beyond defense and security. It helps to promote economic, educational, and cultural exchanges that increase the visibility of Pennsylvania in Lithuania, which is an excellent gateway to the larger E.U. marketplace.”



While in Philadelphia, Nauseda also attended the annual Lithuanian Folk Dance Festival at Temple University's Liacouras Center, met with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, toured Independence Hall and visited the memorial home of Tadas Kosciuska, Grand Duchy of Lithuania.



Since the partnership between the Pennsylvania National Guard and Lithuania began, the two sides have taken part in over 730 engagements, including senior leader engagements, subject matter expert exchanges, familiarization visits and cooperative training and exercises.