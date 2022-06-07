10th AAMDC commanding general visits Israel to strengthen bonds, professional and personal

Photo By Maj. Robert Fellingham | Maj. Gen. Greg Brady, Commanding General of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Robert Fellingham | Maj. Gen. Greg Brady, Commanding General of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, and Command Chief Warrant Officer 5 Wesley Dohogn visited the 13th Missile Defense Battery in Israel on June 25, 2022. The 13th MDB, headquartered outside of Tel Aviv, is part of the strong and enduring mil-to-mil partnership between the IDF and the 10th AAMDC built on trust developed over decades of cooperation. The 10th AAMDC and IDF work together consistently to strengthen the interoperability necessary for maintaining and improving Israel's air and missile defense capacity. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Yesenia Cadavid). see less | View Image Page

Maj. Gen. Greg Brady, Commanding General of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, along with Command Chief Warrant Officer 5 Wesley Dohogn, met with Israeli Defense Force counterparts and U.S. Army air defenders of the 13th Missile Defense Battery in Israel on June 25-26, 2022.



The first stop on his visit was the 13th MDB led by U.S. Army Capt. Rachel Skalisky and Sgt. 1st Class Lufkin. Maj. Gen. Brady’s discussions with both Soldiers and leaders on-site focused on ensuring adequate life support including access to medical and mental health resources, and ensuring the commander has the operational support to accomplish her mission. The unit, headquartered outside of Tel Aviv, is part of the strong and enduring mil-to-mil partnership between the IDF and the 10th AAMDC built on trust developed over decades of cooperation. The 10th AAMDC and IDF work together consistently to strengthen the interoperability necessary for maintaining and improving Israel's air and missile defense capacity.



Maj. Gen. Brady also met with senior air and missile defense leaders of the IDF at the HaKirya, the Israeli Ministry of Defense, on June 26. Discussions focused on the progression of recurring air and missile defense exercises between the two Allies including exercise Juniper Cobra and the Combined Air Defense Working Group coming up again this July.



Interoperability and the technical integration of Israeli and U.S. missile defense systems is complex, and require the right personnel, training, and expertise. During regular training exercises like Juniper Cobra, IDF and U.S. systems are integrated to provide layered ballistic missile defense defensive fires of critical assets across Israel.



“Especially now, after COVID, meeting face-to-face with our Ally Israel, is important not only to sustain our official military ties but also to sustain these personal relationships with fellow air defenders who are true friends,” said Brady. Our 10th AAMDC air defenders here in Israel, our regular integrated air and missile defense exercises, and our personal friendships all help to re-affirm our commitment to the defense of Israel.”



As part of the visit Maj. Gen. Brady exchanged official gifts with Israeli Defense Forces Brig. Gen. Eitan Yariv, Brig. Gen. Doron Gavish, Brig. Gen. Pini Youngman, and Brig. Gen. Gilad Biran, and Cmd. Sgt. Maj. Liav Weinbaum. This was Maj. Gen. Brady’s final visit to Israel as the Commanding General of 10th AAMDC; he is scheduled to leave command on July 12, 2022.