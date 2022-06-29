Yatsushiro Student Volunteer Group Visits CFAS

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham | Sho Tagawa and Koma Ogata, members of the Yatsushiro Student Volunteer Group (YSVG),...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham | Sho Tagawa and Koma Ogata, members of the Yatsushiro Student Volunteer Group (YSVG), and Hideo Inao, representative from Yatsushiro City Hall, present John Taylor, principal officer of the U.S. Consulate in Fukuoka with handmade artifacts and thank you cards from Yatsushiro citizens during a meeting at CFAS June 29, 2022. Taylor and the YSVG met at CFAS as part of an ongoing correspondence between the YSVG and the consulate that began following U.S. military support for Japan Self Defense Force relief efforts for the 2016 Kumamoto earthquakes. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham) see less | View Image Page

Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) hosted a long awaited meeting between members of the Yatsushiro Student Volunteer Group and the principal officer of the U.S. Consulate in Fukuoka at CFAS, June 29, 2022.



The meeting had been recently delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the origin of the bond between the consulate and students is rooted in the difficult circumstances surrounding a natural disaster that occurred in 2016.



The 2016 Kumamoto earthquakes killed 50 people and injured more than 3,000 in Kumamoto prefecture. The earthquakes destroyed roads, bridges and infrastructure throughout the area and led to structural fires in causing more than 44,000 people to be evacuated from their homes.



In the days and weeks following the disaster U.S. military forces provided support for the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) humanitarian assistance and disaster response efforts. The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) responded with MV-22B Ospreys to deliver supplies to the most affected areas struck by the earthquakes. The aircraft from the 31st MEU were able to rapidly deliver large amounts of supplies to multiple landing sites in the affected area, including Yatsushiro City, from the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) ship JS Hyuga (DDH 181) at sea. Sailors assigned to USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), then forward deployed to CFAS, were flown aboard Hyuga to assist the crew with the launch and recovery, refueling, and loading of Ospreys during the efforts.



In the wake of the disaster an organization was formed by the Yatsushiro City Hall consisting of local students who wanted to communicate their gratitude to the U.S. Government for its assistance and to express their support for the MV-22B Osprey, which proved instrumental in the disaster response. The initially unnamed group adopted the name Yatsushiro Student Volunteer Group (YSVG) after being referred to us such by then U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy during their early correspondence.



The young men from the YSVG who toured CFAS were junior high school students when they witnessed the damage to Yatsushiro City and the relief efforts conducted jointly by JSDF and U.S. forces.



“Where they’re from there was heavy damage all through the city and they saw Ospreys coming in to land and bring supplies,” said John Taylor, principal officer of the U.S. Consulate in Fukuoka. “They were impressed with how quickly the United States military was able to offer assistance to their city and they were so grateful that they wrote letters that were delivered through the consulate to President Obama.”



That initial contact made by the students became the start of a lasting relationship with the consulate which led to the in-person meeting at CFAS.



“We were so touched by that we have kept in touch with them,” said Taylor. “They formed the student volunteer group which is still active to this day and these two young men that came on the tour today were founders of that group. They’ve sent delicious melons and famous things from their hometown to the consulate. The consulate has developed a really close friendship with this little town.”



During their visit the group met with Capt. David Adams, commanding officer of CFAS, toured the base and viewed the U.S. Navy and JMSDF ships moored at CFAS, and went aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship, USS America (LHA 6), which serves as a successor to Bonhomme Richard.



“I have seen U.S. ships and JMSDF ships on TV, but actually seeing them in person, getting to go aboard one and tour it is impressive,” said Sho Tagawa, a member of Yatsushiro Student Volunteer Group.



While getting an up-close view of the forward-deployed U.S. Navy ships at CFAS the group was able to reflect on the important bilateral relationship that they saw firsthand during the relief efforts for the Kumamoto earthquakes.



“I feel very strongly that it’s important for people in regional areas of Japan to understand this relationship and what the U.S. Navy and JSDF do on a daily basis during training and operations together,” said Hideo Inao, a Yatsushiro City Hall representative. “It is especially important for the younger generation, like the young men who came with me today, to understand that dynamic, cooperation and alliance and the relationship between the U.S. and Japan.”



Although the members of the Yatsushiro Student Volunteer Group were only in junior high school in 2016, the joint efforts of the JSDF and U.S. military that they witnessed has left a lasting impact.



“I was aware that Japan and the U.S. forces worked together but I hadn’t really given it much thought or how that impacted our lives, but because of the disaster and the roles that the JSDF and U.S. Navy and Marine Corps played we felt it first hand and now I have a greater appreciation for that,” said Tagawa.



“The existence of the Americans here in Japan became a more immediate thing and we were able to establish this wonderful relationship with the consulate in Fukuoka and now the U.S. Forces here in Sasebo,” said Koma Ogata, a member of Yatsushiro Student Volunteer Group. “The impact that the U.S. and Japan alliance plays in our daily lives became much clearer to me. It has made me want to learn English, study English and be part of that relationship in the future.”