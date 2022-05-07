AFSBn-NEA welcomes Reed, bids farewell to Woo, in change of command ceremony

CAMP CARROLL, South Korea – The Army Field Support Battalion – Northeast Asia welcomed Lt. Col. Marissa M. Reed and said goodbye to Lt. Col. Edward K. Woo during a change of command ceremony here, June 30.



Reed comes to AFSBn-NEA from the U.S Transportation Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, where she served as branch chief of the J5/4 Deliberate (U.S. Central Command) Plans Division.



Woo’s next assignment is at Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania, where he will attend the U.S. Army War College.



Col. Lisa Rennard, commander, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, who served as presiding officer of the ceremony and keynote speaker, praised Woo for his many accomplishments.



“It's a great day to be here in the Land of the morning calm. I would like to thank you all for joining us today at this special and time-honored event to recognize Lt. Col. Edward Woo, who has done an exceptional job commanding Army Field Support Battalion Northeast Asia for the past 24 months,” Rennard said. “Thank you for your leadership, your high character, your competence and your commitment.”



Rennard went on to welcome Reed to the Powerhouse Brigade.



“Lt. Col. Reed is an outstanding leader and logistician with a great reputation,” Rennard said. “I know you will be ready for the challenges ahead and will continue to take AFSBn-NEA to the next level. Enjoy it. This will be the best two years of your career. I guarantee it.”



Woo thanked several individuals and praised the battalion.



“The past two years have been humbling and it has been a privilege to have been part of and lead such a diverse, complex and dynamic organization,” Woo said. “I want to say thank you to Maj. Gen. (retired) Mitchell and Maj. Gen. Mohan for entrusting me to command his organization. It's been a tremendous honor and privilege. To Col. Manning, thank you for your guidance, trust and support throughout the command and for your great mentorship. Sir, thank you. To Col. Renard. Ma'am. Thank you for your guidance and support. Your leadership and wise counsel was incredibly appreciated. Thank you for your mentorship and your advocacy of the Centurions. It was an honor to learn from you.”



Reed expressed her eagerness to get started.



“Ma’am, Command Sgt. Maj. Reaves, I look forward to working with the Powerhouse Team. I am honored and privileged to be given this utmost opportunity to lead the Centurions,” Reed said. “Lt. Col. Woo, your leadership, dedication and many accomplishments will not be forgotten. You have paved the way and set the standard high. I will strive to raise the team to even greater heights.”



The ceremony was live-streamed so friends and family members from around the world could witness the event.



To view and download more photos of the change of command (and other brigade events), go to the 403rd AFSB Flickr Album Page at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/afsb403d/albums

