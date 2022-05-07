Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack takes home 5 Best of the Pacific awards from Stars and Stripes

    Wolf Pack takes home 5 Best of the Pacific awards from Stars and Stripes

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    07.05.2022

    Story by Staff Sgt. Isaiah Soliz 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 8th Force Support Squadron on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea was selected for five awards among small installations in Stars and Stripes Best of the Pacific, June 28, 2022. 8th FSS earned awards in the category Best MWF/FSS/MCCS, Best On-Base Lodging, Best On-Base Club, Best On-Base Sunday Brunch and Best On-Base Outdoor Rec.

    Pacific Air Forces
    USFK
    7th Air Force

