Wolf Pack takes home 5 Best of the Pacific awards from Stars and Stripes

Photo By Staff Sgt. Isaiah Soliz | Airmen and staff from the 8th Force Support Squadron accept an award during a...... read more read more

Photo By Staff Sgt. Isaiah Soliz | Airmen and staff from the 8th Force Support Squadron accept an award during a recognition event inside the Loring Club on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 28, 2022. 8th FSS received a Best MWR/FSS/MCCS award from Stars and Stripes, Best of the Pacific campaign. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Isaiah J. Soliz) see less | View Image Page