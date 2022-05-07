The 8th Force Support Squadron on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea was selected for five awards among small installations in Stars and Stripes Best of the Pacific, June 28, 2022. 8th FSS earned awards in the category Best MWF/FSS/MCCS, Best On-Base Lodging, Best On-Base Club, Best On-Base Sunday Brunch and Best On-Base Outdoor Rec.
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2022 21:14
|Story ID:
|424386
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wolf Pack takes home 5 Best of the Pacific awards from Stars and Stripes, by SSgt Isaiah Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
