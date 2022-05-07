F-35 Joint Program Office Holds Change of Leadership Ceremony

Photo By Senior Chief Petty Officer Michael ODay | Washington D.C. (July 5, 2022) Colors parade to start the semi-virtual Change of...... read more read more Photo By Senior Chief Petty Officer Michael ODay | Washington D.C. (July 5, 2022) Colors parade to start the semi-virtual Change of Leadership ceremony at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C where Lt. Gen. Eric Fick transferred authorities and duties of the F-35 Joint Program Office via Dr. William A. LaPlante Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment to Lt. Gen. Michael Schmidt during a ., on July 5, 2022. The F-35 Joint Program Office is the Department of Defense's focal point for the 5th generation strike aircraft for the Navy, Air Force, Marines, and our allies. The F-35 is the premier multi-mission, 5th generation weapon system. Its ability to collect, analyze and share data is a force multiplier that enhances all assets in the battle-space: with stealth technology, advanced sensors, weapons capacity, and range. The F-35, which has been operational since July of 2015, is the most lethal, survivable, and interoperable fighter aircraft ever built. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Eric T. Fick handed over the duties of Program Executive Officer (PEO) for the F-35 Lightning II Joint Program Office (JPO) to Lt. Gen. Michael J. Schmidt during a change of leadership ceremony on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., July 5th.



Over 100 service members and civilians gathered in the base’s Bolling Club to attend the approximately 45-minute ceremony, which was also streamed live online.



Since having taken over as the program’s 12th PEO in July of 2019, Fick’s tenure saw numerous challenges—with the COVID-19 pandemic, a large-scale organizational restructuring, and power module issues— that Fick credited the men and women who make up the F-35 JPO with having successfully navigated.



“My priorities moving over the course of these last few years have evolved into people first, because I know that at the end of the day, we’re going to have other challenges,” said Fick, addressing the ceremony’s attendees.



“There will be COVID… We’re going to have things happen to the aircraft in the field, but the underpinning supporting element that makes it all better are the people of the JPO. Empowering and enabling them to do their job better than anyone else in the world was my highest priority.”



Fick also took time during his remarks to praise JPO personnel, as well as the program’s international partners and foreign military sales customers, for having grown the F-35 program significantly during his five years in JPO leadership (in addition to serving three years as PEO, he also served two years as Deputy PEO).



“You’ve grown the fleet to over 800 aircraft; we’re operational at 25 installations around the world, and aboard eight ships at sea. The sun never sets on the F-35 enterprise thanks to our international partners and foreign military sales customers; and you—you the JPO members—are accountable and responsible for delivery to our warfighting customers, and you’ve done a spectacular job over the course of these last five years.”



During brief remarks prior to Fick’s, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, the Honorable Dr. William A. LaPlante, praised the outgoing PEO for his contributions to the program.



“[Fick’s] an expert at building effective teams, and at approaching problems with an open mind, rather than a ‘No, because:’ attitude. And, certainly since he’s been in the JPO, he always follows through with his commitment to deliver,” LaPlante said of Fick.



“Eric,” LaPlante addressed Fick, “you were absolutely the right person for the job, at the right time… The work you’ve done at the JPO will be felt around the world for generations.



Following the change of leadership ceremony and a reception that came after that, Fick concluded his nearly 32-year active-duty career with an afternoon retirement ceremony held at the same location.



Schmidt assumes duties as the F-35 JPO’s 13 PEO after having completed his most recent tour as PEO for Command, Control, Communication, Intelligence, and Networks Directorate, located at Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts. While in that position, he was responsible for more than 2,600 personnel and acquisition execution of a $15.1 billion portfolio, according to the directorate’s website.



“To all of our DoD, Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps leaders here, I’m truly honored to have been asked to take over the best fighter aircraft in the world, and I look forward to making it even better with all of you,” said Schmidt, after having assumed the duties of F-35 JPO PEO from Fick. “To all of our international partners, one of the things I’m really looking forward to the most is getting to know and work with all of you,” he continued.



“I’m very honored and excited to have been given [this] opportunity to serve as a PEO, and lead the biggest, best program in the entire world.”



