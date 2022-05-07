BACH offers COVID-19 vaccine for beneficiaries age 6 months and older

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. -- COVID-19 vaccines are now available by appointment at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital for TRICARE-eligible beneficiaries, ages 6 months to 4 years, at Fort Campbell and surrounding communities.



Vaccines and boosters remain available by appointment for TRICARE-eligible beneficiaries age 5 and older based on CDC guidance.



Retirees and family members assigned to a primary care manager at BACH including Screaming Eagle, Byrd, Air Assault, Gold and Young Eagle Medical Homes can schedule an appointment by calling the appointment line at 270-798-4677 or 931-431-4677.



TRICARE-eligible beneficiaries not assigned to BACH can schedule an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine or booster at BACH by utilizing the DHA Appointing Tool on the hospital website at https://blanchfield.tricare.mil.



Service members may receive the COVID-19 vaccine or booster without an appointment weekdays from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Soldier Readiness Processing site, located in the Soldier Support Center, 2702 Michigan Ave., Fort Campbell.



The CDC recommends COVID-19 primary series vaccines for everyone ages 6 months and older, and COVID-19 boosters for everyone ages 5 years and older, if eligible.



Beneficiaries may learn more about COVID-19 vaccines and boosters at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/stay-up-to-date.html



Anyone coming for a vaccine appointment at BACH or SRP walk-ins, should be free from COVID-19 infection, recent COVID exposure or COVID-like symptoms.



Patients who have received an initial COVID-19 vaccine should bring their COVID-19 vaccination card when coming for subsequent vaccines or boosters.



Beneficiaries assigned to BACH with individual questions may contact their care team using TRICARE® Online Patient Portal Secure Messaging at www.TOLSecureMessaging.com

