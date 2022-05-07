DCSA Risk Mitigation Officer Earns Doctorate Degree in Strategic Leadership

Photo By John Joyce | VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Dr. Dennis Daniels is pictured after he was awarded a Doctor of...... read more read more Photo By John Joyce | VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Dr. Dennis Daniels is pictured after he was awarded a Doctor of Strategic Leadership degree by Regent University at a May 7, 2022 graduation ceremony. The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) risk mitigation officer plans to apply the wisdom, knowledge and expertise gained via his doctoral degree in a future DCSA position. He also intends to start a new career in academia after retiring from government service. “My future goal is to become a full-time college professor, teaching in person in Northern Virginia, Maryland or Washington D.C. as well as teaching online courses,” said Daniels. “Moreover, I want to teach classes in leadership, values, ethics, strategy and communication to develop and prepare our future leaders." see less | View Image Page

QUANTICO, Va. - How does the life and career of a risk mitigation officer supporting entity vetting at the Defense Counterintelligence Agency (DCSA) Industrial Security Directorate change upon earning a doctorate degree?



Dr. Dennis Daniels – awarded a Doctor of Strategic Leadership degree by Regent University on May 7, 2022 – is actively engaged in the DCSA position that he has held for years but hopes to use the information gleaned through his degree in a future DCSA job and after his government career when he pursues a career in academia.



“I’m currently seeking a job within DCSA that aligns with my doctorate degree in strategic leadership where I can best serve the agency and our customers,” said Daniels, a DCSA technical expert on foreign ownership, control or influence (FOCI) case management actions.



In the meantime, Daniels provides expert FOCI support to DCSA field staff and outside stakeholders. He also looks forward to a career in academia.



“My future goal is to become a full-time college professor, teaching in person in Northern Virginia, Maryland or Washington D.C. as well as teaching online courses,” said Daniels. “Moreover, I want to teach classes in leadership, values, ethics, strategy and communication to develop and prepare our future leaders.



I believe the degree prepared me to be an example as I share knowledge and expertise to maximize students’ talents and potential so they can graduate and compete in a demanding job market.”



The doctor of strategic leadership is a terminal professional degree that helps meet today’s organizational challenges. More importantly, the doctoral degree emphasizes leadership, communication, structure, team building and cultural understanding from a Christian perspective. Additionally, the degree grounds graduates in theory and practical components essential to impact organizational successes.



Daniels advises those who would like to pursue a similar degree to “never give up during the journey” while recounting that his spiritual life was a crucial factor to keep balanced in all aspects of life and focused on his goal.