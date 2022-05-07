Fort McCoy Garrison change of command set for July 14

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Col. Stephen T. Messenger is shown in this official Army photo from Oct. 6,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Col. Stephen T. Messenger is shown in this official Army photo from Oct. 6, 2021, at Fort Eustis, Va. (U.S. Army photo) see less | View Image Page

Col. Stephen T. Messenger will assume command of Fort McCoy Garrison from Col. Michael D. Poss during a change-of-command ceremony July 14 at Veterans Memorial Plaza at the installation’s historic Commemorative Area.



Poss became the garrison commander June 10, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic during a virtual change-of-command ceremony. Ever since he’s worked to mitigate the effects of the pandemic, keep training going on post through specific mitigation measures, and improve relations with local communities.



Poss also led Fort McCoy Garrison’s support to Operation Allies Welcome on post from August 2021 to February 2022, and he helped guide the garrison’s support for thousands of U.S. Navy recruits who did their pre-basic training quarantining at Fort McCoy from 2020-2021.



For the ceremony, Public Affairs Specialist Christopher Hanson with the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office said a ceremony bigger than 2020 is planned.



“Numerous state legislators and other distinguished visitors have been invited,” Hanson said. “Seating will be set for 200 people, and there will be a cooling area and refreshments tent set up.”



Messenger arrives after serving in his prior assignment as the director of engineering and logistics, J4, Joint Task Force Civil Support, Fort Eustis, Va., which was on the front lines of the nation’s COVID response.



According to his biography, Messenger earned a bachelor’s of science degree in aeronautical Science from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, Fla.; a master’s degree in administration with a leadership focus from Central Michigan University; a master’s degree in military arts and science from the Command and General Staff College; and a master of arts in national security and strategic studies from the Naval War College. He is currently pursuing his doctorate degree from Liberty University in strategic leadership.



Messenger began his career in the Infantry Corps at Fort Bragg, N.C. with the 82nd Airborne Division as an infantry platoon leader with the 3rd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry. He served in Afghanistan in 2002 in the Kandahar and Gardez regions. After completing his branch detail, Messenger became a transportation officer and was assigned as the battalion operations officer, 82nd Forward Support Battalion from 2003-2004 where he served in Fallujah, Iraq, with the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.



Additional assignments include battle captain with the 336th Transportation Group in Arifjan, Kuwait, from 2006-2007 during the Operation Iraqi Freedom surge; 72nd Field Artillery

Brigade, First Army, training Soldiers deploying into combat; active-guard reserve position as the executive officer for the 3rd Battalion, 356th Regiment (Logistics Support Battalion) at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif.; and Command and General Staff College Resident Course student at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, graduating in 2014. Messenger also earned the title of Distinguished Master Logistician, graduating in the top 20 percent of his class, his biography states. His follow-on assignment was the Advanced Military Studies Program, School of Advanced Military Studies where he graduated in June 2015.



Messenger was next assigned to United States Transportation Command, J-3 Operations Directorate, Training and Exercises Division, as the program manager for Joint Task

Force-Port Opening and Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore. He then served as the professor of military science of the Drexel University Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Program in Philadelphia.



Messenger also has served as battalion commander of 6th Battalion, Army Reserve Careers Group, leading retention efforts across the states of Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana.



Messenger’s awards and decorations include the Defense Superior Service Medal, Bronze Star,

Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with three oak leaf clusters, Army Commendation Medal with one oak leaf cluster, Joint Service Achievement Medal, Army Achievement Medal with two oak leaf clusters, Combat Infantryman’s Badge, Expert Infantryman’s Badge, Army Parachutist Badge, Air Assault Badge, Pathfinder Badge, and German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge.



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.)