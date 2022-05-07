NAVSUP WSS experts assisting with ship refurbishment for foreign military sale to Bahrain

Courtesy Photo | Jimmy Blocker, a NAVSUP WSS logistician, and Kristen Marshall, a NAVSUP WSS outfitting...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Jimmy Blocker, a NAVSUP WSS logistician, and Kristen Marshall, a NAVSUP WSS outfitting specialist in front of the ship, formally known as the Oliver Hazard Perry Class Ship, USS Robert G. Bradley (FFG 49) in Charlestown, South Carolina in May. The team members are as-sisting Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) and other partner agencies in refurbishing a ship for a sale to Bahrain. see less | View Image Page

CHARLESTON, S.C.—Two Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS) supply experts are assisting Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) and other partner agencies in refurbishing a ship for a sale to Bahrain.



“We were asked to assist because we are the logistics experts. We have the knowledge, training and expertise to procure and acquire the necessary parts and materials,” said Lee Joines, NAVSUP WSS foreign military sales branch supervisor.



After the action was approved by Congress, the ship, formally known as the Oliver Hazard Perry Class Ship, USS Robert G. Bradley (FFG 49) was sent to a shipyard in Charleston to begin its refurbishment. A multiagency multinational team of professionals is working hard to ensure mechanical and electrical systems are in working order, according to Joines.



Kristen Marshall, a two-year NAVSUP WSS outfitting specialist, is on-site in South Carolina helping to get the ship ready. “It’s going really well,” she said. “We work closely with contractors and Bahraini sailors. They provide us with the requests and lists of items needed, and we get it for them.”



Team members provide logistical support by utilizing the Navy Supply system to fill requirements. They use the government purchase cards for urgent requests and non-standard items that are not available in the supply system, according to Joines.



Her partner on-site, a six-year NAVSUP WSS logistician and retired Army Veteran, Jimmy Blocker, describes their typical day. “We’re researching parts. We’re on the phone and internet finding the best prices and best availability. We’re going to stores to get off-the-shelf purchases and getting them right to where they need to be-at the shipyard.”



Both employees have been in South Carolina for several months and volunteered for the mission. “It’s an adventure doing something we’ve not done before,” said Marshall. “It’s a good experience,” added Blocker. “You get to accomplish different things and participate in a team.”



The team members have advice for those interesting in taking part in missions like these. “Be able to adapt to different things and a different environment. We are with good people who want to accomplish the mission,” said Blocker. “The Navy takes care of us,” said Marshall. “We are always able to reach back to Mechanicsburg for support.”



“I’m very proud of the team members,” said Joines. “They volunteered during a pandemic.”



NAVSUP WSS’s International Program/ Foreign Military Sales (FMS) directorate provides support to more than 80 countries around the world, ensuring foreign mission partners are prepared and equipped to participate in cooperative coalition military actions with U.S. Forces.



NAVSUP WSS is one of eleven commands under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsupwss and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.