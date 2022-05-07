July 5, 2022

Contact: Chief Petty Officer John Masson

(216) 314-7434

John.P.Masson@uscg.mil



Air Station to present Cherry Wings Award to Cherry Capital Airport



TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Coast Guard members and families from Air Station Traverse City are proud to present this year’s Cherry Wings Award at 10 am. July 6 to Cherry Capital Airport, in recognition of the airport’s continued and unwavering support of our members over the last year.



The media is invited to attend the presentation ceremony, which will take place during an all hands gathering in the hangar at the air station, located at 1175 Airport Access Road in Traverse City.



Air Station Traverse City presents the Cherry Wings Award each year during the National Cherry Festival to a member of the local community “who has gone above and beyond to assist … members of Air Station Traverse City.”



From the airport’s safety personnel, who routinely protect our crews during “hot refueling” operations – when we refuel helicopters with the engines running, enabling faster responses – to the maintenance crews who clear heroic amounts of snow from runways and taxiways around the clock, the Cherry Capital Airport is always there for our members.



Members of the media who would like to attend are asked to RSVP to Chief Petty Officer John Masson at (216) 314-7434 by 5 p.m. July 5.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.05.2022 Date Posted: 07.05.2022 12:46 Story ID: 424342 Location: TRAVERSE CITY, MI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Station to present Cherry Wings Award to Cherry Capital Airport, by CPO John Masson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.