July 5, 2022

Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw holding change of command ceremony



CHEBOYGAN, Mich. — The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw is scheduled to hold a change of command ceremony at 11 a.m. July 7 at the ship’s moorings in Cheboygan.



During the event, Cmdr. Jeannette M. Greene will relieve Capt. Kristen L. Serumgard of command of the ship. Attendance at the private event is by invitation only, but the ceremony will be available for public viewing on Mackinaw’s Facebook page.



The Mackinaw is a 240-foot heavy ice breaker with a crew of 55. Its primary missions are aids to navigation, ice breaking, law enforcement, and search and rescue. Serumgard has served as commanding officer since 2020 and will be assuming the duties of the Atlantic Area Chief of Operational Forces in Portsmouth, Virginia. Greene assumes command of the ship after a three-year tour as the commanding officer of Coast Guard Cutter Hickory in Homer, Alaska.



The change of command ceremony is a time-honored military tradition and represents a total transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability to the incoming commanding officer. The core of the event is the formal changing of command in the presence of the entire crew. This change-of-command will mark the first time in Coast Guard history when two mothers conduct the relief of an afloat command.



