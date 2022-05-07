Holloman’s Read Beyond the Beaten Path summer reading program

The Holloman Air Force Base library launched its annual seven-week long reading program this summer.



The program is a DOD-wide initiative to encourage children to read. While the theme is the same across all bases, each base library decides how to administer the program.



“Summer reading is for all ages, from babies all the way through adults; everybody is encouraged to sign up,” said Lisa Collins, 49th Force Support Squadron library director. “I try to make sure everybody knows all the different ways that they can read to count their minutes.”



For every 60 minutes a participant reads, they earn one library dollar. They can then spend their library dollars at the library store, which has prizes for readers of all ages.



Participants can earn points by reading to themselves, listening to audiobooks, studying for classes, or reading to others. If participants are traveling or away from base, they can still earn points by logging their minutes online and collecting prizes when they return.



“This is the first time we’ve opened up in the past two years to actually have programs inside of the library,” Collins said. “We’ve already exceeded our numbers from the end of last year. It’s only the third week of summer reading and we’ve already increased by 74 percent.”



The program has expanded to include a storytime and arts and craft activity for children each week.



Katie Curtis, 49th Force Support Squadron library aide, said that each library staff member has worked to create a craft for the children who attend the storytime in order to boost involvement in the program.



There are many unique prizes and activities to enjoy at the base library this summer, Collins said.



To join the summer reading program, sign up online at https://ahrensmemorial.beanstack.org/reader365 or visit the Holloman Air Force Base library 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, or between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.05.2022 Date Posted: 07.05.2022 12:42 Story ID: 424339 Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Holloman’s Read Beyond the Beaten Path summer reading program, by A1C Corinna Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.