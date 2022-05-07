CYBER SNAPSHOT: Capt. Matthew Morris

Courtesy Photo | Capt. Matthew Morris is a U.S. Army Reserve Cyber Operations Officer (Military...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Capt. Matthew Morris is a U.S. Army Reserve Cyber Operations Officer (Military Occupational Specialty 17A) currently on an active duty tour supporting U.S. Army Cyber Command. see less | View Image Page

Hometown: Fort Meade, Md.

Military Occupational Specialty: Cyber Operations Officer (MOS 17A)

Unit: 153 Cyber Protection Team, currently serving on an active duty tour with the 1st Cyber Battalion, Army Cyber Protection Brigade

Duty title (while on active duty tour): Cyber Capabilities Lead

Civilian employer: Microsoft Corp.

(NOTE: Rank and position are correct as of time of interview)



QUICK SKETCH:

-- Is the first U.S. Army Reserve member to receive a direct commission as a cyber officer

-- Has more than 16 years of information technology and cyber experience in the Department of Defense and private sector

-- Has earned a bachelor's degree in Information Systems Security, a master's degree in Information Assurance and Cybersecurity, and is currently pursuing a doctoral degree

-- Has earned numerous industry-specific cyber certifications and Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Information System Security Engineering Professional (ISSEP) and Information Systems Security Architecture Professional (ISSAP) certifications



ON WHAT HE LIKES ABOUT BEING PART OF THE ARMY CYBER TEAM:

"Being a part of the Army Cyber team is a great experience that provides the opportunity to be a member of an organization that is motivated, intelligent and mission-focused. Through the collaborative mindset and environment, it has allowed the team to constantly improve and strengthen. It is truly an honor to be a member of the Army Cyber team!"



ON HOW, AS AN ARMY RESERVE SOLDIER, HE FEELS HIS CIVILIAN JOBS SKILLS, TRAINING AND EXPERIENCE HELP ENHANCE THE ARMY CYBER MISSION:

"My civilian experience has allowed me to bring a new perspective and collaborate with my teammates. These new styles and strategies have allowed us to develop new and interesting ways to problem solve and accomplish the mission. Incorporating knowledge and experience into artifacts and processes that organizations can possess and further develop has been a very rewarding experience."



ON WHAT HE HAS FOUND TO BE FULFILLING AND CHALLENGING DURING HIS ACTIVE TOUR WITH ARMY CYBER:

"The fulfilling and challenging aspects of my tour with Army Cyber are around the problem sets we face on a daily basis and the solutions we develop to overcome those challenges. It is truly amazing to participate, contribute, and lead teams which are developing these innovative approaches."



ON WHAT HE WOULD SAY TO OTHERS – PARTICULARY OTHER MEMBERS OF THE ARMY RESERVE -- WHO ARE CONSIDERING AN ACTIVE DUTY TOUR WITH ARMY CYBER:

"I would encourage my fellow members of the Army Reserve to participate in a tour with Army Cyber. This is a very unique opportunity which allows you to incorporate your civilian experience directly into accomplishing the mission. Army Cyber is a great organization which welcomes our perspectives and an organization from which you can learn and grow."



ABOUT US: United States Army Cyber Command directs and conducts integrated electronic warfare, information and cyberspace operations as authorized, or directed, to ensure freedom of action in and through cyberspace and the information environment, and to deny the same to our adversaries.



