Corps of Engineers & City of Painesville Partner to stabilize Grand Riverbank and Protect Local Public Infrastructure

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Buffalo District, has partnered with the City of Painesville, Ohio to stabilize a portion of the west bank of the Grand River and protect the public infrastructure in the city. A town hall meeting was held with both partners to convey information about the project and allow citizens to ask questions on June 14, 2022 in Painesville, Ohio.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Buffalo District, has partnered with the City of Painesville, Ohio to stabilize a portion of the west bank of the Grand River and protect the public infrastructure in the city.



The top slope of the riverbank adjacent to Bank Street has been eroding and threatens the adjacent roadway and utilities, as well as the environmental health of the Grand River. The proposed project will protect critical public infrastructure elements including roadway and utilities, as well as preserve existing vehicular access to many residences.



“I applaud the City of Painesville and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District for their partnership on this important stabilization project,” said Congressman Dave Joyce (OH-14). “Their efforts will better our local community by protecting homes and public infrastructure, and improving public safety. I will continue to do everything I can in Congress to ensure targeted federal funding can be directed to resilience projects such as this to combat streambank and shoreline areas vulnerable to erosion.”



“The partnership with the U.S Army Corp of Engineers is vital to completing this project,” said Doug Lewis, Painesville City Manager. “The goal is to preserve the slope that is threatening the roadway and homes in the Bank Street Historic District.”



“The Buffalo District is proud to partner with the City of Painesville on this project,” said Lt. Col. Colby Krug, Buffalo District Commander. “Working together to ensure local public safety, while protecting existing infrastructure and the Grand River waterway, is the right thing to do for this deserving community!”



The stabilization project will include an anchored steel sheet pile wall along approximately 325 linear feet of riverbank. Without the installation of the proposed steel sheet pile wall, bank failure could occur and may disrupt utility services and interrupt vehicular and pedestrian access to several residences. Additionally, negative impacts to water quality and local habitat could result from loss of surface soil.



USACE entered into a Project Partnership Agreement (PPA) in May 2021 with the City of Painesville. On June 29, 2022 an approximately $2.27 million contract was awarded to Nerone & Sons, Inc. based out of Cleveland, The project work is projected to start in July 2022, with anticipated completion in February 2023.



Continuing Authorities Program, Section 14 is the Emergency Streambank and Shoreline Erosion Protection (Flood Control Act 1946, as amended). It authorizes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to develop and construct streambank and shoreline protection projects to protect endangered highways, highway bridge approaches, public works facilities such as water and sewer lines, churches, and public and private nonprofit public facilities. The Section 14 authority cost share for implementation is 65% federal and 35% non-federal.



The Buffalo District delivers world class engineering solutions to the Great Lakes region, the Army and the Nation in order to ensure national security, environmental sustainability, water resource management, and emergency assistance during peace and war.