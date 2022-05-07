Blue Grass Chemical Activity hosts change of command ceremony

Lt. Col. Tyler McKee assumed command of the Blue Grass Chemical Activity from Lt. Col. Edward Williams in a ceremony on June 30.



Alan Lott, deputy director for the U.S. Army Chemical Materials Activity, presided over the ceremony and praised Williams’ leadership



“During his two years in command, LTC Williams embodied BGCA’s mission by skillfully managing employee safety, Activity operations, and protection of the surrounding communities and the environment, another stellar performance by an outstanding Battalion Commander,” Lott said.



Williams addressed the BGCA workforce for the final time as commander, and congratulated them on everything they accomplished during the past two years.



“These last two years have been extraordinary. The BGCA workforce has maintained safe and secure storage of the chemical weapons stockpile while also supporting transportation to the destruction facility during a world-wide pandemic,” Williams said. “BGCA continues to support national and international objectives no matter the circumstance; including supporting four of the five chemical weapons destruction campaigns at the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant. I couldn’t ask for a more dedicated or knowledgeable group of professionals to lead. I know that Tyler will experience that same professionalism and expertise as he takes the helm.”



Williams, who led BGCA as it supported destruction of the remaining U.S. stockpile of VX-filled chemical munitions, will be taking a position with the U.S. Army Nuclear and Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Agency located at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.



McKee comes to BGCA from Peterson Space Force Base (formerly Peterson Air Force Base), Colorado, where he most recently served as executive officer to the director of operations, U.S. Northern Command. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Central Washington University and a Master of Military Arts and Science from the Command and General Staff College.



"My family and I are extremely grateful for the warm hospitality we've received, and we are excited to call central Kentucky home,” McKee said. “The Blue Grass Chemical Activity is a world class organization and I am proud to join them at an extremely historic moment in time."



Lott acknowledged the accomplishments of BGCA under Williams and set clear expectations for the future.



“You are taking on a vital leadership position,” Lott said to McKee. “BGCA’s mission is crucial to our Nation’s elimination of its chemical weapons stockpile. We are confident in your ability to lead this mission.”



McKee’s first order of business as commander will be overseeing delivery support for the final chemical weapons destruction campaign in Kentucky. The Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant is scheduled to complete destruction of the GB rocket stockpile by September 30, 2023.

