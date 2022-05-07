Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civilian personnel honored for exceptional work at USAG Wiesbaden

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    07.05.2022

    Story by Roland Schedel 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    WIESBADEN, Germany – On June 30, 2022 Garrison Commander Col. Mario A. Washington presented Commander's Choice awards to garrison civilian employees from the Directorate of Public Works, Directorate of Family Welfare Morale and Recreation, Directorate of Human Resources, Directorate of Emergency Services and the Public Affairs Office. Their contributions meaningfully improved the quality of life in the USAG Wiesbaden community through excellence in customer service, engaged leadership, efficient execution of resources and ensuring overall life, health and safety -- all in line with the Army's "People First" initiative and Installation Management Command's Service Culture Campaign.

    This work, Civilian personnel honored for exceptional work at USAG Wiesbaden, by Roland Schedel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

