Civilian personnel honored for exceptional work at USAG Wiesbaden

WIESBADEN, Germany – On June 30, 2022 Garrison Commander Col. Mario A. Washington presented Commander's Choice awards to garrison civilian employees from the Directorate of Public Works, Directorate of Family Welfare Morale and Recreation, Directorate of Human Resources, Directorate of Emergency Services and the Public Affairs Office. Their contributions meaningfully improved the quality of life in the USAG Wiesbaden community through excellence in customer service, engaged leadership, efficient execution of resources and ensuring overall life, health and safety -- all in line with the Army's "People First" initiative and Installation Management Command's Service Culture Campaign.

