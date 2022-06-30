3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team holds Change of Command and Color Casing Ceremony

FORT HOOD, Texas - The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team held a change of command and color casing ceremony Jun. 30, 2021. After nearly two years in command as the 3rd ABCT Commander, Col. Justin Y. Reese released command to Col. John B. Guilliam.

Col. Reese commanded the brigade through one of the most successful rotations to the National Training Center in California.

“The list of accomplishments in the Greywolf Brigade are endless. Highlighted by one of the most successful National Training Center rotations in recent history,” said Maj. Gen. John B Richardson IV, commanding general of the 1st Cavalry Division. “This brigade took the fight to the 11th Armored Battalion Regiment, relentlessly pursuing the opposing forces with an authentic spirit of the CAV.”

Col. Reese was tasked with training lethal squads, platoons, and companies in the 3rd ABCT.

“Col. Reese produced the most aggressive, lethal, and tactically proficient battalion task forces I have ever witnessed at the NTC in my 31 years of war fighting, said Maj. Gen. Richardson. “He provided a positive command climate that grew adaptive leaders who displayed that agility and home station training at NTC.”

Change of command ceremonies allow outgoing commanders to address their unit one last time.

“To the officers, NCOs, and troopers of Greywolf, I am proud to have had the privilege to hang with the pack,” said Col. Reese. “You are really good at what you are supposed to be good at. You are ready to do whatever the nation asks of you. Trust each other, have confidence in each other, and never forget your sacred responsibility to each other. With all my heart, thank you for your continued service.”

Following the official change of command ceremony, the Greywolf Brigade and its battalions cased their colors in preparation for the upcoming deployment to Europe in support of EUCOM.

“It’s your individual and collective task to create great moments,” said the incoming commander of 3rd ABCT, Col. Guilliam, “Show our allies how lethal and effective a well-led ABCT can be and show our adversaries the folly of testing the U.S. Army. It will be a hell of a ride, and I look forward to serving with each of you.”

