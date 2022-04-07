DeCA’s July 4-17 Sales Flyer includes savings related to ‘Thrill of the Grill’ summer meat and produce promotion, National Grilling Month and more

Courtesy Photo | DeCA’s latest sales flyer features savings specific to “The Thrill of the Grill”...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | DeCA’s latest sales flyer features savings specific to “The Thrill of the Grill” summer meat and produce promotion and National Grilling Month, and offers customers many opportunities to maximize their benefit through other sales events. Information related to Feds Feed Families donations is also included. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. – The Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) Sales Flyer for July 4-17 offers customers opportunities to save even more by purchasing promotional products.



DeCA’s latest sales flyer features savings specific to “The Thrill of the Grill” summer meat and produce promotion and National Grilling Month, and offers customers many opportunities to maximize their benefit through other sales events. Information related to Feds Feed Families donations is also included.



Also featured in the flyer is the “Thinking Outside the Box” (TOTB) recipe for Chicken Enchilada Casserole. Thinking Outside the Box recipes are dietitian-approved and offer quick, healthy and economical solutions for home-cooked meals. Customers can save even more on the items listed on TOTB recipes.



Additionally, the sales flyer has the updated Pathway to Savings – “Instant savings and buy one, get one (BOGO) free” deals – and a select group of Commissary Rewards Card digital coupons. Many more digital coupons are available through https://shop.commissaries.com/digital-coupons. Pathway to Savings “BOGO Free” is not available for overseas stores. However, overseas customers can also enjoy instant savings by visiting their stores for selection and pricing.



Other savings opportunities include the following promotions:



• “The Thrill of the Grill.” Through Sept. 5, commissaries are offering significant savings on select fresh meat, produce and grilling essentials. Plan your next grilling event using the commissaries’ latest Thrill of the Grill Shopping List. Also save 25-30 percent on fresh beef and pork packages with our Power Box program. CONUS stores, including Alaska and Hawaii, will continue to offer a variety of selections:



o Tailgate Special Power Box offers about 19 pounds of different cuts of beef and pork – 80-81 percent lean ground beef patties, USDA Choice strip loin steaks (NY Strip) and pork baby back ribs (about two slabs). This Power Box is priced at $79 – well under $5 per pound. The price is valid through July 17 and may vary by location.

o Economy Power Box offers about 15 pounds of different cuts of beef and pork – 85 percent lean ground beef, boneless center cut pork chops, pork tenderloin, USDA Choice bottom round roast or steaks and USDA Choice top round beef cube steaks

o Healthy Alternative Power Box offers about 16 pounds of different cuts of beef and pork – 93 percent lean ground beef, USDA Choice top round kabobs, USDA Choice top round broil, USDA Choice top round for stir fry, boneless center cut pork chops and USDA Choice top sirloin steak

o Fix it and Forget It Power Box offers about 15 pounds of different cuts of beef – USDA Choice chuck roast, USDA Choice top round stew meat, USDA Choice top round London Broil and 80 percent lean ground beef chili meat



• Eckrich Teams Up with Freedom’s Choice. Commissary customers will see savings on Eckrich-smoked sausage and Freedom’s Choice Jumbo Shrimp supported by $3 in-store coupons with the purchase of Eckrich and Kingsford, while supplies last. View our Grilled Cajun Shrimp and Sausage Skewers recipe.



• General Mills “Fireworks of Savings Event.” Through July 17, customers will see savings on General Mills items that make easy additions to any camping trip, picnic, pool party, or backyard barbecue. Recipes and party ideas from BettyCrocker.com are also included.



• Kellogg’s Operation Homefront. Through July 17, Kellogg’s will give an initial donation of $10,000 to Operation Homefront, as well as a donation of an additional 10 cents per unit for all participating Kellogg’s products sold up to $60,000. With this $70,000 donation, Kellogg’s goal is to fund 700 meals for military families in need. Commissary customers will see savings on several participating brands including Cheez-It, Pringles, TownHouse, Club, Eggo, Special K Cereal, Special K Bars, Nutri-Grain Bars, Rice Krispies Treats and Pop-Tarts.



• “Art of the Burger.” Throughout the summer, Heinz is encouraging shoppers to unleash their “inner burger artist’ by treating every burger as a work of art. Shoppers can build their recipes in Heinz’ virtual auction house. At the end of the auction, Heinz will purchase the top burger recipe for a cash prize. See store “Art of the Burger” displays for more contest information and coupons.



• “Fire Up the Flavor.” Through Aug. 14, commissary customers can save an additional $3 with coupons when they buy three participating Kingsford Charcoal, Nathan’s Famous Beef Franks and Eckrich Smoked Sausage products. Coupons available while supplies last. Select stores will also offer patrons the opportunity to enter for a chance to win $250, $50 and $25 Commissary Gift Cards.



• “Armour Pepperoni Powerbuy.” Through July 15, customers can save on Armour Pepperoni for pizzas, sandwiches, salads, appetizers and more available in 4.5-5 oz. packages. Look for $1.50-off coupons in stores while supplies last.



• Purina Military Cat Club. Through July 31, Purina Military Cat Club members can access high-value coupons and information on other savings opportunities through www.militarycatclub.com and also enter a contest for a chance to win a cat exercise wheel. Commissary customers can always save on their purchase of Purina products like Cat Chow, Fancy Feast, Friskies, Tidy Cats, Pro Plan, Beyond, DentaLife, Kit & Kaboodle, Purina One and Whisker Lickin’s. Go to https://www.militarycatclub.com for more information on the contest.



• Purina Pro Plan Military Pet Club. Through July 31, Purina Pro Plan Military Pet Club can access high-value coupons and information on additional savings opportunities through www.mymilitarysavings.com. Members can also enter a contest to win a pet DNA kit. To enter go to https://www.militarypetclub.com/contests.



Sales flyers offer promotional savings for stateside commissaries on certain fresh produce, meat and many other popular brands across many product categories. Customers overseas are encouraged to check their local stores for discounted pricing specific to their location.

About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which covers the costs of building new commissaries and modernizing existing ones. A core military family support element, and a valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.