120th Infantry Brigade Best Warrior Competition

Photo By Staff Sgt. Edgar Valdez | Staff Sgt. Paul Prado, an Observer Control/Trainer (OC/T) with the 3-335th Training...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Edgar Valdez | Staff Sgt. Paul Prado, an Observer Control/Trainer (OC/T) with the 3-335th Training Support Battalion (TSBN) from Fort Sheridan, IL, was the winner of the Best Warrior Competition for the 120th Infantry Brigade during a competition held at Fort Hood, Texas from June 21-23, 2022. The competition is specifically designed to identify the Soldier who can best thrive in adversity, display physical and mental toughness, demonstrate an expertise across the entire spectrum of military ranks, and can apply their knowledge in fast-paced, combat-like scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Edgar Valdez). see less | View Image Page

FORT HOOD, TX — Soldiers from different Battalions under the 120th Infantry Brigade participated in the Best Warrior Competition held at Fort Hood, Texas from June 21st to the 23rd, 2022.



The competition is specifically designed to identify the Soldier who can best thrive in adversity, display physical and mental toughness, demonstrate an expertise across the entire spectrum of military ranks, and can apply their knowledge in fast-paced, combat-like scenarios.



The three-day competition began with Soldiers completing an Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT), a Confidence Course, and day and night land navigation. Day two consisted of a 12-mile ruck march, water survival and Engagement Skill Training (EST). The competition culminated on day three with the M4 weapons qualification and board participation.



Staff Sgt. Paul Prado, an Observer Control/Trainer (OC/T) with the 3-335th Training Support Battalion (TSBN) from Fort Sheridan, IL, and Waukegan, IL resident was the winner of the competition.



“The confidence course was very hard, it was long and very challenging, not to mention it was after the ACFT on a very hot day”, said Prado.



Day land navigation was not hard, but the points were far apart from each other. Night land navigation was a bit more challenging because the terrain is very tick with pines and trees and it was very hard to do terrain recognition at night, added Prado.



Private First Class Colton Messick, a Motor Transportation Specialist for the 2-382 Logistic Support Battalion (LSBN) from Fort Hood, TX, and Snyder, TX native was named the Soldier of the Quarter and took 2nd place overall during the Best Warrior Competition.



“I feel great, words can’t even express how great I feel,” said Messick. I feel like I gained a lot of knowledge I can pass on to other Soldiers and encourage them to do the same thing I did, added Messick.



Messick said, as a new Soldier in the Army he was not sure what to expect during the competition, but it was a great honor to represent his unit and compete against noncommissioned officers. Hard work pays off at the end concluded Messick.



“I am glad I did the Best Warrior Competition,” said Prado. I highly recommend it; I had a great time during the competition concluded Prado.



As the winner, Prado will have the opportunity to represent the 120th Infantry Brigade during the First Army Best Warrior Competition.