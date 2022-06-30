387th Air Expeditionary Group receives new commander during assumption of command ceremony

ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, Kuwait – In the midst of multiple groups under the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing deactivating and shifting to the Air Staff model, the 387th Air Expeditionary Group remains intact, due to the unique mission it performs throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.



“This change of command season has been a season of many changes for the 386th AEW, as several group command positions converted to A-staff director positions,” said Col. Clinton Wilson, commander of the 386th AEW. “It was determined that the group would remain intact and eventually transfer as a direct reporting group to the U.S. Air Forces Central commander. This shift and reporting officials will provide the 387th AEG a direct line of communication on a weekly basis to discuss the vitally important missions for joint expeditionary Airmen.”



Under the leadership of Col. Joshua Pyers, outgoing commander of the 387th AEG, his squadrons maintained safe airfield and aerial port operations, as well as assisted in the evacuation of 124,000 Afghan personnel from Hamid Karzai International Airport, the largest humanitarian airlift in history.



The 387th AEG is comprised of the 387th Air Expeditionary Squadron, 82nd Expeditionary Air Support Operations Squadron, 22nd Expeditionary Combat Weather Squadron and 443rd Aerospace Expeditionary Squadron.



“The 387th AEG has continued to demonstrate outstanding performance in the face of a capable enemy, and that will not change moving forward under Col. Jeremy Ponn’s leadership,” said Wilson.



Ponn, incoming commander of the 387th AEG, has a diverse background within Air Force mobility operations, having amassed thousands of hours of flight time across multiple airframes.



“The 387th has a proud heritage of combat service dating back to December 1942,” said Ponn. “And I look forward to helping this amazing team contribute to their continued mission. Our strategic position in guaranteeing the security of the United States is changing and will continue to shift throughout your tenure here. There are challenges on the horizon, both in this theater and abroad. To achieve that mission, we must rely on our partners and the entirety of the U.S. government to reassure our friends both in Kuwait and in the region of our commitment and shared security.”

