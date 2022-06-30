Joint Task Force Bravo welcomes a new commander

SOTO CANO AIR BASE, Honduras – U.S. Army Col. Phillip B. Brown Jr., assumed command of Joint Task Force-Bravo June 30, 2022, during a change of command ceremony at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras.



Civilian and military leaders from the U.S. Embassy in Tegucigalpa, U.S. Southern Command, and Honduras joined the hundreds of Soldiers, Airmen and Marines who gathered to watch Brown receive command from U.S. Army Col. Steven E. Gventer, JTF-Bravo's outgoing commander.



Gen. Laura Richardson, Commander of U.S. Southern Command, presided over the ceremony, during which she underscored the strategic significance of JTF-Bravo to the region.



"This command has a rich history spanning literally four decades and as a strategic forward staging location, JTF-Bravo also underlines the unshakable bond we have that exists between the United States and Honduras." Richardson said.



Richardson also presented Gventer with the Defense Superior Service Medal prior to the start of the ceremony for the task force's accomplishments during Gventer’s time in command. He departs JTF-Bravo to join the SOUTHCOM Headquarters staff as Executive Officer to the Commander.



Brown, Gventer's successor, comes to JTF-Bravo from United States Special Operations Command Korea where he served as the Chief of Staff and Director of Operations.



"I am humbled to be here and join this incredible team.," said Brown. “There is admittedly a great deal of uncertainty in the world and at times the region, from environmental challenges to forces of instability – but take heart, because the women and men of JTF-B are here, we’re on the field with our jerseys on, and we’re ready.”



By assuming command of JTF-Bravo, Brown continues a rich history of the U.S. military’s longest standing joint task force, which dates back to 1983.

The joint task force is comprised of more than 500 U.S. military personnel and more than 500 U.S. and Honduran civilians.

JTF-Bravo works to build partnerships with Honduras and other Central American countries to foster security, stability and prosperity for the Americas by conducting a variety of missions.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2022 Date Posted: 07.02.2022 09:36 Location: COMAYAGUA, HN