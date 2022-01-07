Army Reserve announces COVID-19 vaccination statistics

FORT BRAGG, NC – The U.S. Army Reserve announced today that they will begin additional administrative proceedings against Soldiers who refused the COVID-19 vaccination order and do not have an approved or pending exemption request.



“We want to do everything we can to keep Soldiers and Families safe and healthy. This is a readiness issue. The vaccine mandate is in place to protect our Soldiers, and ensure they are prepared to meet the needs of the Army and our Nation,” said Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General of U.S. Army Reserve Command.



To date, 89 percent of Army Reserve Soldiers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, while 88 percent are fully vaccinated. The Army Reserve has received more than 6,550 medical and administrative exemption requests. Approximately 7,000 Army Reserve Soldiers have refused the vaccine order without a pending or approved exemption.



Effective July 1st, Soldiers in noncompliance with COVID-19 vaccine requirements, who are not in a pending or approved exemption status, will no longer receive pay for battle assemblies or musters. By exception, Soldiers may be placed in a duty status after 30 June for the limited purpose of completing administrative requirements and separation procedures.



Unvaccinated Soldiers who have requested medical exemption or religious accommodations are temporarily exempt from the COVID-19 vaccination requirement while their requests are under review.



As of June 30th, Army Reserve leaders have relieved a total of eight leaders to include six commanders, and issued more than 1,575 general officer written reprimands to Soldiers for refusing the vaccination order.



Having a force fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is critical to ensuring our Soldiers and units are ready to fight and win our nation’s wars. The Army Reserve will continue to ensure Soldiers have all the information necessary to make the best decisions for themselves and their families.



The Army’s most recent update on vaccination and exemption statistics are available online at https://www.army.mil/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2022 Date Posted: 07.01.2022 Story ID: 424268