Safety Day Highlights Caution, Prevention

Safety Day on June 30 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) brought out a number of WRNMMC, base, volunteer, and county agencies, all focused on caution and prevention as outdoor and recreational activities increase during the summer months.

“June is Safety Month, and the Occupational Safety Office would like to increase staff safety awareness,” stated Emmanuel Nyinaku, chief of Occupational Safety at WRNMMC.

Chris Davies, Walter Reed Bethesda’s assistant safety manager, agreed. He explained that summer is when people tend to travel, vacation and participate in other outdoor activities more, that can come with a higher risk of danger.

Participants during Safety Day at WRNMMC offered attendees information concerning heat injury prevention, hearing conservation, motorcycle, sun, water recreation, fireworks, grilling, and lawn care safety, impaired driving prevention tips, and more.

During the event, people were able to experience the dangers of drunk driving without actually getting behind the wheel and on the road. Pedal carts allowed participants to safely drive a simulated course sober, and then impaired, by wearing impairment goggles.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 29 people in the United States die every day in motor vehicle crashes that involve an alcohol-impaired driver, which equates to one death every 50 minutes. Driving while impaired by any substance can be deadly. Impaired driving happens when someone operates a vehicle while impaired by a substance, such as marijuana, other illicit drugs, some prescribed or over-the-counter medicines, or alcohol, the CDC stated.

Distracted driving is another danger on the roads, claiming nine lives in the United States every day, numbers from the CDC indicate. People should not multi-task while driving, whether it’s adjusting your mirrors, selecting music, eating, making a phone call, or reading a text or e-mail. The CDC recommends doing these things before or after your trip, not during.

Motorcycle safety

Numbers from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the CDC also indicated that more than 5,500 motorcyclists died on America’s roads in 2020, and over 180,000 were treated in emergency departments for crash injuries. Some of these deaths and injuries could have been prevented with the use of helmets and proper training. The NHTSA urges drivers and motorcyclists to share the road and be alert, and for motorcyclists to make themselves visible, as well as use Department of Transportation-compliant motorcycle helmets, and to always ride sober.

Sun safety

During the Murtha Cancer Center’s recent Skin Cancer Summit, Army Brig. Gen. Jack Davis, WRNMMC director, stressed the importance of people applying sunscreen to help reduce their exposure to the sun’s harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays and lower their risk of skin cancer and sun damage.

“More people are diagnosed with skin cancer than all other cancers combined,” Davis said. He added skin cancer risk is greater for service members and veterans than for most other groups because many of their missions require them to be outdoors, and some prevent them from wearing sunscreen.

In addition to wearing sunscreen, people should schedule regular breaks in the shade to minimize sun exposure, as well as to hydrate with water to prevent heat injury.

Water safety

Summer also finds many people enjoying the pool, lake or beach to beat the heat. Unfortunately, drownings increase during the summer months and remain the leading cause of death for young children ages 1 to 4, with three children dying as the result of drowning every day, according to the CDC.

The CDC, along with boating and safety organizations, agree on some basic tips to avoid a drowning, such as learning to swim; never swimming alone; being aware of your swimming limitations; swimming only in designated and supervised areas; wearing a life jacket when boating; staying alert to currents and shore conditions; and being mindful of the weather.

Fireworks, grilling safety

The National Safety Council advises everyone to enjoy fireworks at public displays conducted by professionals and not to use any fireworks at home. In addition to causing a number of physical injuries every year, fireworks account for an average of 18,500 fires each year, including 1,300 structure fires, 300 vehicle fires and nearly 17,000 other fires.

The National Fire Protection Association also reports more than 19,000 people on average are injured in a grilling accident each year, and fire departments respond to over 10,000 home fires started by grills each year. July is the peak month for grill fires, followed by June, May and August.

People are urged to place grills well away from their homes when using; keeping grills clean by removing grease or fat buildup; never leaving the grill unattended; keeping charcoal fluid out of the reach of children and away from heat sources; and letting the coals cool completely before disposing in a metal container.

Lawn mower safety

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that thousands of people visit emergency departments every year because of lawn mower-related injuries. People are encouraged to wear proper footwear, not bare feet or sandals, when cutting their lawns. People should also use protective eyewear, as well as protect their hearing from prolonged exposure to the loud engine noise by using ear muffs or foam ear plugs.

First-aid kit

Safety officials also recommend people have the following items on-hand to prevent or handle basic summer ailments: sunscreen, bug repellent, Band-Aids, antibiotic cream, tick keys or tweezers, and water.

Department of Defense beneficiaries can call the TRICARE Nurse Advice Line at 1-800-TRI-CARE (874-2273), option 1, for various health-care concerns, or for toxicology issues, the National Poison Center at 800-222-1222.

If you plan to celebrate with fireworks, boating, or swimming, please do so safely. Stay hydrated and don’t over indulge in alcohol. The Defense Health Agency’s Summer Safety toolkit, https://www.health.mil/Military-Health-Topics/MHS-Toolkits/Summer-Safety-Toolkit, has additional helpful tips to keep you mission-ready and your family safe while relaxing and having fun this summer.

