PEO EIS shares cyber best practices with PEO Soldier

PEO EIS' Cyber Directorate — responsible for supporting the acquisition organization’s cybersecurity needs — recently collaborated with PEO Soldier on a professional development exercise designed to provide the PEO Soldier workforce with insight into the U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) Risk Management Framework/Authority to Operate assessment criteria.



Held May 10 via Army 365 Teams, the exercise involved a four-hour comprehensive cyber review of a high-visibility, mission-critical system that supports Soldier deployments. Customized to PEO Soldier’s needs, the training involved an analysis of the organization’s existing Enterprise Mission Assurance Support Service (eMASS) package, identification of strengths and opportunities for improvement, and a review of checklists, best practices and tips for hardening cybersecurity posture. PEO Soldier expects that the training will help ensure timely and complete eMASS packages for approval by NETCOM.



PEO Soldier’s Chief Information Officer Matt Gohil, who previously served in leadership positions at EIS for nearly a dozen years, credited EIS’ Twila Edgeson for her “above and beyond” role in tailoring and conducting the training for PEO Soldier.



“Ms. Edgeson's can-do attitude and her briefing efforts in one afternoon single-handedly improved the cyber posture of our entire portfolio,” said Gohil. “Her briefing is a treasure and a roadmap that the team will use time and time again to improve their packages and to become better cyber experts themselves.”



Edgeson received a PEO coin and special written recognition for her efforts from PEO Soldier’s Program Executive Officer Maj. Gen. Anthony Potts, who has since assumed command of PEO Command, Control and Communications – Tactical.



The two Army PEOs anticipate continuing their collaboration in the cyber arena. EIS’ Cyber Directorate has invited Soldier to participate in future cyber standups and collaboration forums.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2022 Date Posted: 07.01.2022 14:37 Story ID: 424263 Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PEO EIS shares cyber best practices with PEO Soldier, by Erika Christ, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.