“Silent Warrior” Battalion changes responsibility, farewells Command Sgt. Maj. Lima

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. – The 305th Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (BN) hosted a change of responsibility ceremony for its incoming and outgoing battalion command sergeants major on Historic Brown Parade Field July 1.



Outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Ken Lima changed responsibility with Command Sgt. Maj. Ed Rodriguez during the ceremony with Lt. Col. Adam Forrest, 305th MI BN commander, as the reviewing officer.



Lima and his family will move to Wiesbaden, Germany where he will serve as the 66th MI Brigade command sergeant major.



“In early May, I received the amazing news that Beth and I would finally get to travel overseas and be stationed in Germany,” Lima said. “While extremely excited about the future, we both became overwhelmed with emotion and regret when we quickly realized we would have to leave Fort Huachuca this summer and what that really meant.”



Fort Huachuca is a place his family has called home, he said.

“[It’s] the place where our friends made it feel like being with family. Where I felt like I knew someone everywhere I went, the place where I knew I could trust and rely on everyone around me,” Lima said. “The hardest part was realizing [we] would have to leave the “Silent Warrior” battalion, and this is really where the heartache sets in.”



Forrest said, it was a blessing to take command of the 305th MI BN with Lima already in the seat as the command sergeant major because of the continuity Lima brought, his experience and the complete confidence he had in fulling his duties and responsibilities.



“From day one, Ken and his family helped Cher and I feel comfortable and helped me transition into command smoothly,” he said. “He is more than just my trusted confidant, he’s the voice of reason in the chaos, and the violence of action when I hesitate. As a commander, it’s hard to admit you don’t know something or don’t know how to handle a situation, but he was constantly there with the knowledge to educate me and make me a better leader.”



Forrest said that while the battalion would miss Lima and his family, they were excited to welcome Rodriguez to the “Silent Warrior” family.



“CSM Rodriguez and I have already spoken in great detail, and I have all the trust and confidence that he is the right fit for this battalion,” he said. “Ed, your reputation up at [U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence] precedes you, and I can’t wait to get started together.”



Rodriguez thanked his family, leaders, peers, subordinates and Lima who helped facilitate his seamless transition into the battalion.



“Since my arrival, I have witnessed nothing but the utmost dedication to the mission and care for the Soldiers,” he said. “Many thanks for taking the time to welcome me to the team. I’m honored, humbled, and excited for this opportunity and look forward to working by your side.”



The 305th Military Intelligence Battalion trains, develops, and educates Soldiers to conduct and lead all-source and geospatial intelligence analysis, while taking care of Soldiers, Department of Army Civilians, contractors and their Families.



Additional photos can be found on the Fort Huachuca Flickr page: https://www.flickr.com/photos/us_army_fort_huachuca/albums/72177720300241829

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2022 Date Posted: 07.01.2022 13:39 Story ID: 424258 Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, “Silent Warrior” Battalion changes responsibility, farewells Command Sgt. Maj. Lima, by Amy Stork, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.